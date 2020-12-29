Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Statistics Portugal : Bank appraisals increased 13 Euros to 1,144 Euros per square meter

12/29/2020 | 06:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Summary

The median value of bank appraisals on housing reached €1,144 per square meter in November, €13 more than in the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, the rate of change rose to 6.3% (5.8% in October). It should be noticed that the number of bank appraisals reported rose to around 27 thousand in the current period, 8.2% higher than reported in the same period of the previous year.

Despite the circumstances determined by the pandemic COVID-19, Statistics Portugal calls for the best collaboration by companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the pandemic COVID-19, crucially depends on this collaboration, which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 11:14:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:42aSpecial Report-UAE emerges as hub for companies helping Venezuela avoid U.S. oil sanctions
RE
06:26aFiat Chrysler to invest 2 billion euros in Poland, says Deputy PM
RE
06:24aXRP cryptocurrency slumps 16% as Coinbase exchange moves to suspend trading
RE
06:23aOil rises on hopes U.S. pandemic stimulus will spur fuel demand
RE
06:20aEU-China investment deal likely this week - officials
RE
06:17aRFA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION : Completes a Decade of Ethanol Safety Training Leadership
PU
06:16aIn pandemic, Fed showed its muscle in markets still matters
RE
06:15aRetail Trade Turnover index decreased 5.1%
PU
06:15aSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : Bank appraisals increased 13 Euros to 1,144 Euros per square meter
PU
06:09aIndia seeks comment on proposal to make airbags mandatory for car front passengers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
3DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
5GRAYSCALE ETHEREUM TRUST : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ