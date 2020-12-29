Statistics Portugal : Bank appraisals increased 13 Euros to 1,144 Euros per square meter

The median value of bank appraisals on housing reached €1,144 per square meter in November, €13 more than in the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, the rate of change rose to 6.3% (5.8% in October). It should be noticed that the number of bank appraisals reported rose to around 27 thousand in the current period, 8.2% higher than reported in the same period of the previous year.

