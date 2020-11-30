Log in
Statistics Portugal : CPI annual rate of change estimated at -0.2%

11/30/2020 | 04:51am EST
Summary

Based on the information made available until the date of the present press release, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) annual rate is estimated to be -0.2% in November 2020, 0.1 percentage points (p.p.) lower than in October. The core inflation index, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, was also -0.2% (-0.1% in October). The annual rate of change of the index for energy products is estimated to be -6.1% (-6.0% in the previous month) and the estimated rate for unprocessed food is 3.9% (4.5% in October).
The estimated CPI monthly rate was -0.3% (in October, the final value was 0.1% and -0.1% in November 2019), while the CPI 12-month average rate was estimated to be nil (0.1% in the previous month).
The estimate of the Portuguese Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) annual rate of change was -0.4% (-0.6% in October).
The November CPI final results will be released on December 14th, 2020.

Despite the circumstances determined by the pandemic COVID-19, Statistics Portugal calls for the best collaboration by companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the pandemic COVID-19, crucially depends on this collaboration, which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 09:50:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
