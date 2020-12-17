Statistics Portugal : In 2019, tourism was more dynamic than the national economy, accounting for 8.5% of national GVA

GVA generated by tourism activities accounted for 8.5% of the national economy GVA, in 2019, increasing at a higher pace than the observed in national economy, comparing to the previous year (10.3% and 4.0%, respectively). In the same period, touristic demand (Tourism Consumption in the Economic Territory) was equivalent to 15.4% of national GDP, increasing 7.6% in comparison to 2018.

Despite the circumstances determined by the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Portugal calls for better collaboration by corporations, households and public entities in responding to their requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, depends crucially on this collaboration that Statistics Portugal is grateful for in advance.