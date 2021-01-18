Statistics Portugal : Monitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 41st weekly report

Statistics Portugal makes available the weekly report for monitoring the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report covers the press releases concerning:

- CPI/HICP Flash Estimate - December 2020, published on January 04;

- Business and consumer surveys - December 2020, published on January 04;

- Monthly Employment and Unemployment Estimates - November 2020, published on January 07;

- Business turnover, employment, wage and hours worked indices in industry - November 2020, published on January 08;

- International trade statistics - November 2020, published on January 08;

- New housing construction cost index - November 2020, published on January 08;

- Deaths by week - Preliminary data 2020 - Weeks 1 to 52, published on January 08.

For further details, see the links available throughout this press release.