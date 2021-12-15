Log in
Statistics Portugal : The per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP-Pc) volume index, expressed in purchasing power parities, represented 76.4 % of the EU average in 2020, 2.2 percentage points lower than in 2019

12/15/2021 | 05:09am EST
In 2020, the Portuguese volume index of Gross Domestic Product per capita expressed in purchasing power parities represented 76.4% of the European Union average, a value lower than the observed in 2019 (78.6%).

Actual Individual Consumption Expenditure per capita, which is more appropriate to evaluate households' well-being, was 84,4% of European Union average (85,6% in 2019).

Statistics Portugal published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 10:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
