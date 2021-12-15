Statistics Portugal : The per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP-Pc) volume index, expressed in purchasing power parities, represented 76.4 % of the EU average in 2020, 2.2 percentage points lower than in 2019

Summary
In 2020, the Portuguese volume index of Gross Domestic Product per capita expressed in purchasing power parities represented 76.4% of the European Union average, a value lower than the observed in 2019 (78.6%).
Actual Individual Consumption Expenditure per capita, which is more appropriate to evaluate households' well-being, was 84,4% of European Union average (85,6% in 2019).
Disclaimer
Statistics Portugal published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 10:08:05 UTC.