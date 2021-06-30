Log in
Statistics Portugal : CPI annual rate of change estimated at 0.5%

06/30/2021 | 04:36am EDT
Summary

Based on the information made available until the date of the present press release, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) annual rate is estimated to be 0.5% in June 2021, 0.7 percentage points (p.p.) lower than in May. This deceleration mainly reflects the base effect related to the price increases registered in June 2020. The core inflation index, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, was -0.2% (0.6% in the previous month). The annual rate of change of the index for energy products is estimated to be 8.8% (9.9% in May) and the estimated rate for unprocessed food is 0.1% (-0.1% in the previous month).
The CPI monthly rate, which is not influenced by the mentioned base effect, is estimated to be 0.1% (in May, the final value was 0.2% and 0.9% in June 2020), while the CPI 12-month average rate was estimated to be 0.3% (0.2% in the previous month).
The estimate of the Portuguese Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) annual rate of change was -0.6% (0.5% in the previous month).
The June CPI final results will be released on July 12th, 2021.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 08:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
