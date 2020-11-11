Statistics South Africa releases Quarterly Labour Force Survey, 12 Nov

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will release the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the third quarter of 2020 at a media briefing to be held on Thursday, 12 November 2020 in Pretoria.
Media briefing will be held as follows:
Date: Thursday, 12 November 2020
Lock up: 11:00
Embargo: 11:30
Venue: Statistics South Africa building (ISIbalo House), 1 Koch Street, Salvokop, Pretoria
GPS coordinates: -25.761743, 28.186824
NB: 1. Delegates will be seated at least 1.5 meter apart
2. Sanitisers will be made available at all entrances of the Stats SA building
3. Microphones will be sanitised after each speaker
RSVP: Oteng Makgotlwe Tel: 012 406 3407 Cell: 066 481 2025 Email: otengma@statssa.gov.za(link sends e-mail)
Media enquiries:
Felicia Sithole
Tel: 012 337 2401
Cell: 076 430 0693
E-mail: felicias@statssa.gov.za(link sends e-mail)
