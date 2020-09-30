Log in
Statistics of monetary developments in the Czech Republic – commentary

09/30/2020 | 04:20am EDT

Commentary on the main indicators

The evolution of the annual rate of growth of M3 was characterised by an upward trend from December 2019 (6.5 %) to March 2020 (9.4 %). After a two-month slight decline in April (8.3 %) and May (7.8 %), it grew again in June and July. The annual growth rate amounted to 9 % in August 2020, remaining broadly unchanged from the previous month (down by 0.1 percentage point). As a result of financial transactions, M3 increased by CZK 36 billion month on month in August (up by CZK 430.4 billion year on year), reaching CZK 5203.1 billion.

Contributions to annual M3 growth (%)

The annual rate of growth of loans to the private sector, which are the most important counterpart of M3, increased from 4.0 % in July to 4.1 % in August. The annual growth rate of loans to non-financial corporations, a major component of this indicator, decreased for the fifth consecutive month, from 4.9 % in March 2020 to 2.2 % in August 2020 (down by 0.3 percentage point compared to July 2020). Despite slight fluctuations, the annual growth rate of loans to households, another major component, gradually declined from July 2017 (8.9 % in June 2017) to May 2020, when it reached 6.2%. It rose only marginally in the following two months, to 6.4 % in July. It remained at this level in August.

Contributions to annual growth in loans to private sector (%)

Note:

  • Monetary aggregates comprise the monetary liabilities of monetary financial institutions to non-MFI Czech residents except central government. The narrow monetary aggregate M1 includes currency in circulation (excluding cash at banks' cash desks) and overnight deposits. The intermediate monetary aggregate M2 comprises M1, deposits redeemable at a period of notice of up to and including three months and deposits with a maturity of up to and including two years. The broad monetary aggregate M3 comprises M2, money market fund shares/units, debt securities with a maturity of up to two years and repurchase agreements.

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 08:19:08 UTC
