Statistics of monetary developments in the Czech Republic – commentary

November 2021
Commentary on the main indicators
The evolution of the annual rate of growth of M3 was characterised by an upward trend from May 2020 (7.8%) to September 2020 (10.6%). This trend halted in October when the rate declined by 0.8 percentage point from the previous month to 9.8%. It was irregularly volatile at around 10.3% in the following four months, reaching 11.1% in February 2021. It has been falling moderately or remained flat since March, reaching 8% in November 2021 (down by 0.3 percentage point compared to September and October 2021). As a result of financial transactions, M3 increased by CZK 23.4 billion month on month (up by CZK 426.2 billion year on year), reaching CZK 5,739 billion.
Chart 1 - Contributions to annual M3 growth (%)
The annual rate of growth of loans to the private sector, which are the most important counterpart of M3, increased from 7.3% in October to 7.5% in November. The annual growth rate of loans to non-financial corporations, a major component of this indicator, declined almost continuously from April 2020 (4.9% in March 2020) to January 2021 (-0.7%). It was irregularly volatile at around 0.1% in the following five months. It started to grow in July 2021, reaching 5.8% in October. It remained at this level in November, too. The annual growth rate of loans to households, another major component, has been growing slightly since June 2020 (6.2% in May 2020). It amounted to 9.9% in November 2021, up by 0.3 percentage point month on month.
Chart 2 - Contributions to annual growth in loans to private sector (%)
Monetary aggregates comprise the monetary liabilities of monetary financial institutions to non-MFI Czech residents except central government. The narrow monetary aggregate M1 includes currency in circulation (excluding cash at banks' cash desks) and overnight deposits. The intermediate monetary aggregate M2 comprises M1, deposits redeemable at notice of up to three months and deposits with a maturity of up to two years. The broad monetary aggregate M3 comprises M2, money market fund shares/units, debt securities with a maturity of up to two years and repurchase agreements.
