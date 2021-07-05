Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statistics on Interest Rates applied by Monetary Financial Institutions

07/05/2021 | 05:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Central Bank of Cyprus has today released the statistics on interest rates applied by monetary financial institutions in Cyprus on deposits and loans of euro area residents in euro, as well as data regarding volumes (amounts) of new euro denominated loans to euro area residents for the reference month of May 2021. These statistics are included in the June 2021 edition of Monetary and Financial Statistics.

The main developments in interest rates on new deposit and loan contracts, including contracts which were renegotiated, are summarized as follows:

Deposit Rates

  • The interest rate on deposits from households with an agreed maturity of up to one year remained unchanged at 0,07%, compared with the previous month.
  • The corresponding interest rate on deposits from non-financial corporations recorded a decrease to 0,04%, compared with 0,09% in the previous month.

Lending Rates

  • The interest rate on consumer credit registered a decline to 2,88%, compared with 3,05% in the previous month.
  • The interest rate on loans for house purchase recorded an increase to 2,19%, compared with 2,18% in the previous month.
  • The interest rate on loans to non-financial corporations for amounts up to €1 million fell to 3,22%, compared with 3,35% in the previous month. The interest rate on loans to non-financial corporations for amounts over €1 million decreased to 2,81%, compared with 3,27% in the previous month.

Amounts of new loans

Total new loans recorded a decrease to €415,3 million in May 2021, compared with €540,0 million in the previous month. The main categories of new loans are analysed below:

  • New loans for consumption decreased to €15,7 million, compared with €21,2 million in the previous month.
  • New loans for house purchase registered an increase to €109,6 million, compared with €102,3 million in the previous month.
  • New loans to non-financial corporations for amounts up to €1 million fell to €58,3 million, compared with €68,6 million in the previous month.
  • New loans to non-financial corporations for amounts over €1 million recorded a decrease to €220,0 million, compared with €325,0 million in the previous month.

Click here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Cyprus published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 09:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:10aDEUTSCHE BANK  : Emirates first to launch new industry payment solution in partnership with Deutsche Bank
PU
06:08aSHOUCHENG  : Election of means of receipt of corporate communications
PU
06:06aM&G  : appoints Fabiana Fedeli to lead £57 billion Equities division
PU
06:06aFRAPORT  : Calendar of Events 2022
PU
06:06aOLD MUTUAL  : Zim Ventures Into Funeral Services
AQ
06:06aDAIRIBORD  : Rising Costs Milk Dairibord's Profit Margins
AQ
06:06aCBZ  : Mpilo Victims Get It Gadgets
AQ
06:06aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Covid-19 Stricken Zimbabwe Rejects Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Donation
AQ
06:06aEVEREST MEDICINES  : Announces that Spero Therapeutics Entered into Licensing Agreement with Pfizer Inc. for SPR206 in ex-U.S. and ex-Asia Territories
PR
06:04aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Didi says app takedown may hurt revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Apollo Global joins battle for Britain's Morrisons
3Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal
4WIENERBERGER AG : PRESS RELEASE : Wienerberger's Q2 2021 performance at record level
5Oil prices rise as OPEC+ seeks to break impasse over output pact

HOT NEWS