Statistics on investment funds – commentary

July 2021
Commentary on the aggregated sectoral balance sheet
Net assets value
The net assets value of investment funds was CZK 684.9 billion at the end of July. This means an increase of CZK 11.3 billion compared to June (monthly transactions accounted for CZK +8.3 billion). Compared to the same period last year, cnet assets value of investment funds rose by 20.0%. The biggest month-on-month change in the net assets value was recorded for other funds, up by CZK 4.4 billion to CZK 110.4 billion.
Investment in bonds
The value of bond holdings was CZK 165.0 billion at the end of July. Compared to the previous month, the total volume of bonds in the funds' portfolio increased by CZK 1.0 billion (monthly transactions accounted for CZK +0.6 billion). The proportion of debt securities in the funds' net assets value declined to 24.1% compared to the previous month.
Investment in equity securities
During the month under review, the volume of equity securities in the funds' portfolio increased. As of the end of the month, the value of holdings of equity securities amounted to CZK 350.8 billion, of which CZK 150.1 billion was investment in the shares and units of investment funds and CZK 200.7 billion was investment in shares and other equity. The value of equity securities grew by CZK 4.5 billion compared to June (monthly transactions accounted for CZK +3.1 billion). The proportion of equity securities in the funds' net assets value declined to 51.2% compared to the previous month.
Other investment
The value of funds invested in other assets increased in the period under review. The total volume of other investment was CZK 209.8 billion in July, of which CZK 53.0 billion was fixed investment and CZK 67.2 billion investment in deposits. The ratio of other investment to the funds' net assets value fell to 30.6% compared to the previous month.
Reporting population
At the end of July 2021, a total of 602 resident investment funds were active in the Czech Republic, of which 62 were equity funds, 61 bond funds, 77 mixed funds, 97 real estate funds, 301 other funds and four funds without an investment policy.
Balance sheet total - breakdown by asset item
Net assets value - breakdown by investment policy
Notes:
-
Investment funds mean investment and mutual funds other than money market funds. in accordance with Regulation of the European Central Bank concerning the balance sheet of the monetary financial institutions sector (ECB/2013/33), money market funds fall into this sector and the data for money market funds are not part of the investment fund statistics.
-
Transactions mean changes in stocks which occurred during the relevant period owing to purchases/sales of the given instrument. Monthly transactions are calculated from differences in outstanding amounts adjusted for reclassifications, price changes, exchange rate variations and potential other changes which do not arise from financial transactions (non-transaction effects).
-
Other investment is understood to mean funds invested in assets other than bonds and equity securities (especially deposits, loans and real estate).
-
The time series for investment fund statistics are available in the ARAD time series system.
Disclaimer
Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 08:21:01 UTC.