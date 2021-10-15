Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statistics on investment funds – commentary

10/15/2021 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
August 2021

Commentary on the aggregated sectoral balance sheet

Net assets value

The net assets value of investment funds was CZK 695.3 billion at the end of August. This means an increase of CZK 9.3 billion compared to July (monthly transactions accounted for CZK +4.1 billion). Compared to the same period last year, the net assets value of investment funds rose by 20.2%. The biggest month-on-month change in the net assets value was recorded for other funds, up by CZK 7.0 billion to CZK 118.8 billion.

Investment in bonds

The value of bond holdings was CZK 163.2 billion at the end of August. Compared to the previous month, the total volume of bonds in the funds' portfolio decreased by CZK 1.9 billion (monthly transactions accounted for CZK -1.4 billion). The proportion of debt securities in the funds' net assets value declined to 23.5% compared to the previous month.

Investment in equity securities

During the month under review, the volume of equity securities in the funds' portfolio increased. As of the end of the month, the value of holdings of equity securities amounted to CZK 356.8 billion, of which CZK 153.2 billion was investment in the shares and units of investment funds and CZK 203.6 billion was investment in shares and other equity. The value of equity securities grew by CZK 4.7 billion compared to July (monthly transactions accounted for CZK -0.8 billion). The proportion of equity securities in the funds' net assets value was unchanged from the previous month at 51.3%.

Other investment

The value of funds invested in other assets increased in the period under review. The total volume of other investment was CZK 219.5 billion in August, of which CZK 49.7 billion was fixed investment and CZK 75.4 billion investment in deposits. The proportion of other investment in the funds' net assets value increased to 31.6% compared to the previous month.

Reporting population

At the end of August 2021, a total of 612 resident collective investment funds were active in the Czech Republic, of which 62 were equity funds, 62 bond funds, 77 mixed funds, 96 real estate funds, 309 other funds and six funds without an investment policy.

Chart 1 - Balance sheet total - breakdown by asset item

Chart 2 - Net assets value - breakdown by investment policy

Notes:

  • Investment funds mean investment and mutual funds other than money market funds. in accordance with Regulation of the European Central Bank concerning the balance sheet of the monetary financial institutions sector (ECB/2013/33), money market funds fall into this sector and the data for money market funds are not part of the investment fund statistics.
  • Transactions mean changes in stocks which occurred during the relevant period owing to purchases/sales of the given instrument. Monthly transactions are calculated from differences in outstanding amounts adjusted for reclassifications, price changes, exchange rate variations and potential other changes which do not arise from financial transactions (non-transaction effects).
  • Other investment is understood to mean funds invested in assets other than bonds and equity securities (especially deposits, loans and real estate).
  • The time series for investment fund statistics are available in the ARAD time series system.

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 08:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:40aExclusive-Evergrande's $1.7 billion Hong Kong headquarters sale flops as buyer withdraws -sources
RE
04:38aBitcoin tops $60,000, nears record high, on growing U.S. ETF hopes
RE
04:38aADIDAS : Xinjiang-born Chinese basketballer punished for signing with Adidas
AQ
04:37aEquity, bond funds see inflows as markets hit rough patch - BOFA
RE
04:37aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Fitch Expects to Rate Santander Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2021-4; Issues Presale
AQ
04:37aACCENTURE : Life Insurance Platform Recognized in New Report from Gartner
AQ
04:37aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Verizon, Samsung and Qualcomm continue driving innovation on 5G Ultra Wideband technology, reaching 711 Mbps upload speeds using mmWave spectrum
AQ
04:37aACCENTURE : and Avanade Named Leaders in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services
AQ
04:37aF SECURE OYJ : Nokia passes control to CSPs to deploy applications on its broadband devices
AQ
04:37aEVAXION BIOTECH A/S : Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Develop Highly Targeted Therapies with Its AI Immunology Platforms
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1J&J puts talc liabilities into bankruptcy
2Analysis-Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors exam..
3Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
4Big Tech to face another bipartisan U.S. antitrust bill
5Baloise Swiss Property Fund - listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange planned

HOT NEWS