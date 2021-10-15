Statistics on investment funds – commentary

Commentary on the aggregated sectoral balance sheet

The net assets value of investment funds was CZK 695.3 billion at the end of August. This means an increase of CZK 9.3 billion compared to July (monthly transactions accounted for CZK +4.1 billion). Compared to the same period last year, the net assets value of investment funds rose by 20.2%. The biggest month-on-month change in the net assets value was recorded for other funds, up by CZK 7.0 billion to CZK 118.8 billion.

The value of bond holdings was CZK 163.2 billion at the end of August. Compared to the previous month, the total volume of bonds in the funds' portfolio decreased by CZK 1.9 billion (monthly transactions accounted for CZK -1.4 billion). The proportion of debt securities in the funds' net assets value declined to 23.5% compared to the previous month.

During the month under review, the volume of equity securities in the funds' portfolio increased. As of the end of the month, the value of holdings of equity securities amounted to CZK 356.8 billion, of which CZK 153.2 billion was investment in the shares and units of investment funds and CZK 203.6 billion was investment in shares and other equity. The value of equity securities grew by CZK 4.7 billion compared to July (monthly transactions accounted for CZK -0.8 billion). The proportion of equity securities in the funds' net assets value was unchanged from the previous month at 51.3%.

The value of funds invested in other assets increased in the period under review. The total volume of other investment was CZK 219.5 billion in August, of which CZK 49.7 billion was fixed investment and CZK 75.4 billion investment in deposits. The proportion of other investment in the funds' net assets value increased to 31.6% compared to the previous month.

At the end of August 2021, a total of 612 resident collective investment funds were active in the Czech Republic, of which 62 were equity funds, 62 bond funds, 77 mixed funds, 96 real estate funds, 309 other funds and six funds without an investment policy.

Chart 1 - Balance sheet total - breakdown by asset item

Chart 2 - Net assets value - breakdown by investment policy

Notes: