Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Statistik Austria : More than half of the SARS-CoV-2 infections shortly before the second lockdown were unreported cases

11/26/2020 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release: 12.377-217/20

Vienna,2020-11-26 - Between 12 and 14 November 2020, approximately 166 000 up to 295 000 people in Austria (resident population aged 16 or older) were infected with SARS-CoV-2 (2.2% up to 4.0%; 95% confidence interval). 55% of the infected study participants were unreported cases. Those have not been registered by the authorities before, as they tested positive for the first time in this study. For most of them, the infection may have remained undetected as they showed no or few symptoms.

The estimated percentage of SARS-CoV-2 infected persons in the Austrian resident population aged 16 and older was 3.1% (228 000 infected) on average in mid-November. Compared to previous prevalence studies in April and May 2020, a significant increase of people infected with the coronavirus is observable shortly before the second lockdown. In mid-November, the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 was higher in the Western compared to Eastern Austria.

These are first interim results of the current nationwide COVID-19 prevalence study conducted by Statistics Austria on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Education, Science and Research and in cooperation with the Austrian Red Cross and the Medical University of Vienna.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 10:16:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32aVietnam airlines likely to make losses of 14-15 trillion dong ($604-647 million) this year - government
RE
05:31aUK delivery prices jump ahead of Brexit cliff edge as firms rush to stockpile
RE
05:30aChina will make monetary policy more flexible, targeted - c.bank
RE
05:29aDisney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits theme parks
RE
05:25aShare of UK workers on furlough at highest since June, as second lockdown hits
RE
05:25aDisney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits theme parks
RE
05:22aBitcoin plummets to 10-day low, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down
RE
05:22aShare of UK workers on furlough at highest since June, as second lockdown hits
RE
05:17aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : More than half of the SARS-CoV-2 infections shortly before the second lockdown were unreported cases
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits theme parks
2UK borrowing to hit peacetime high as economy faces COVID-19 emergency
3RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
4TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED : Japan shares inch higher on tech gains; virus fears weigh
5ALLIANZ SE : Aviva eyes 2020 dividend cut, explores Europe, Asia options

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ