Statistik Austria : New passenger car registrations fell by more than a quarter in the period January to October 2020; alternative drive systems continue to gain in importance

Press release: 12.368-208/20

Vienna, 2020-11-10 - From January to October 2020 , 204 913 new passenger cars were registered in Austria, which is 27.7% less than in the corresponding period of the previous year. As Statistics Austria further reports, 37.4% or 76 630 of the new passenger car registrations were accounted for by private vehicle owners, 62.6% or 128 283 passenger cars were registered by legal entities, companies or regional authorities; in the same period of the previous year the ratio was 33.6% and 66.4%, respectively.

Compared to the period January to October 2019, new registrations of petrol-powered cars (share: 44.9%) fell by 40.2%, diesel-powered cars (share: 37.3%) by 29.4%. In terms of new registrations of cars with alternative drive systems, increases were observed for cars with electric drives (+33.2%), with petrol-hybrid drives (+102.8%) and with diesel-hybrid drives (+82.9%). Private vehicle owners accounted for 20.8% of new passenger car registrations with electric drive (2 192 cars).

VW (15.3%), Skoda (9.9%) and Seat (6.7%) had the highest shares of all new passenger car registrations for the top ten passenger car brands. All top 10 brands recorded double-digit declines: Opel -49.0%, VW -31.4%, Ford -28.3%, Hyundai -24.8%, Seat -24.5%, Renault -24.2%, BMW -21.8%, Audi -18.4%, Mercedes -16.0% and Skoda -14.8%.

The upward trend for newly registered campers also continued in October: In total, 59.1% or 959 more campers were registered between January and October 2020 than in the same period last year.

In the commercial vehicle market, declines were observed in articulated lorries (-41.2%), N2-class lorries (-34.1%), N3-class lorries (-26.6%) and N1-class lorries (-18.7%); new registrations of tractors used for agriculture and forestry (+3.7%) developed positively.

Concerning two-wheelers, the number of newly registered motorcycles increased by 5.6% compared to the same period last year, while the number of scooters remained almost unchanged (+0.1%).

In total, 22.5% fewer motor vehicleswere newly registered since the beginning of the year compared to the first ten months of last year (294 803 motor vehicles).

In October 2020, 31 229 motor vehicles were newly registered, which is 1.5% less than in the same month of the previous year. The number of newly registered passenger cars in October was 24 274, 3.4% less than in October of the previous year and 9.5% more than in September 2020.

Information on methods, definitions:Motor vehicle statistics (registrations of new and used vehicles as well as the stock of vehicles) are secondary statistics, compiled on the basis of daily data files sent to Statistics Austria by Austria's association of insurance companies (VVO). VVO, in turn, receives data by the insurances' registrations offices, responsible for registrations, de-registrations and rectifications of motor vehicles and trailers.

Within motor vehicle statistics, all motor vehicles, once nationally or internationally registered, are levied, irrespective of the registration's duration.

