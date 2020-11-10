Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Statistik Austria : New passenger car registrations fell by more than a quarter in the period January to October 2020; alternative drive systems continue to gain in importance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 03:09am EST

Press release: 12.368-208/20

Vienna, 2020-11-10 - From January to October 2020, 204 913 new passenger carswere registered in Austria, which is 27.7% less than in the corresponding period of the previous year. As Statistics Austria further reports, 37.4% or 76 630 of the new passenger car registrations were accounted for by private vehicle owners, 62.6% or 128 283 passenger cars were registered by legal entities, companies or regional authorities; in the same period of the previous year the ratio was 33.6% and 66.4%, respectively.

Compared to the period January to October 2019, new registrations of petrol-powered cars (share: 44.9%) fell by 40.2%, diesel-powered cars (share: 37.3%) by 29.4%. In terms of new registrations of cars with alternative drive systems, increases were observed for cars with electric drives (+33.2%), with petrol-hybrid drives (+102.8%) and with diesel-hybrid drives (+82.9%). Private vehicle owners accounted for 20.8% of new passenger car registrations with electric drive (2 192 cars).

VW (15.3%), Skoda (9.9%) and Seat (6.7%) had the highest shares of all new passenger car registrations for the top ten passenger car brands. All top 10 brands recorded double-digit declines: Opel -49.0%, VW -31.4%, Ford -28.3%, Hyundai -24.8%, Seat -24.5%, Renault -24.2%, BMW -21.8%, Audi -18.4%, Mercedes -16.0% and Skoda -14.8%.

The upward trend for newly registered campers also continued in October: In total, 59.1% or 959 more campers were registered between January and October 2020 than in the same period last year.

In the commercial vehicle market, declines were observed in articulated lorries (-41.2%), N2-class lorries (-34.1%), N3-class lorries (-26.6%) and N1-class lorries (-18.7%); new registrations of tractors used for agriculture and forestry (+3.7%) developed positively.

Concerning two-wheelers, the number of newly registered motorcycles increased by 5.6% compared to the same period last year, while the number of scooters remained almost unchanged (+0.1%).

In total, 22.5% fewer motor vehicleswere newly registered since the beginning of the year compared to the first ten months of last year (294 803 motor vehicles).

In October 2020, 31 229 motor vehicles were newly registered, which is 1.5% less than in the same month of the previous year. The number of newly registered passenger cars in October was 24 274, 3.4% less than in October of the previous year and 9.5% more than in September 2020.

For more detailed results and further information concerning statistics of motor vehicles please refer to our website.

Information on methods, definitions:Motor vehicle statistics (registrations of new and used vehicles as well as the stock of vehicles) are secondary statistics, compiled on the basis of daily data files sent to Statistics Austria by Austria's association of insurance companies (VVO). VVO, in turn, receives data by the insurances' registrations offices, responsible for registrations, de-registrations and rectifications of motor vehicles and trailers.
Within motor vehicle statistics, all motor vehicles, once nationally or internationally registered, are levied, irrespective of the registration's duration.

For further inquiries please contact Directorate Social Statistics, Statistics Austria:
Gerda FISCHER, Tel. +43 1 71128-7566 resp. gerda.fischer@statistik.gv.at and
Stefan PREMM, Tel.: +43 1 71128-7598 resp. stefan.premm@statistik.gv.at and
Thomas JANKA, Tel.: +43 1 71128-7575 resp. thomas.janka@statistik.gv.at

Media owner, producer and publisher:
STATISTICS AUSTRIA, Federal Institution under Public Law
1110 Vienna, Austria, Guglgasse 13, Tel.: +43 1 71128-7777
presse@statistik.gv.at
© STATISTICS AUSTRIA

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 08:08:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14aUK redundancies hit record high as job market slumps in third quarter
RE
03:12aOil gains as COVID-19 vaccine hopes outweigh weak fuel demand outlook
RE
03:09aConstruction prices increased in all construction branches in the third quarter of 2020
PU
03:09aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : New passenger car registrations fell by more than a quarter in the period January to October 2020; alternative drive systems continue to gain in importance
PU
03:07aChina, Central Asian countries promote agricultural cooperation despite COVID-19
PU
03:07aConsumer price indices - inflation - October 2020
PU
03:07aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Export and import price indices - September 2020
PU
03:05aUK grocery sales up 6.9% in October ahead of new English lockdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
4Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'
5CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. : EXPERT VIEWS: Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group