Statistik Austria : Number of deaths declines but remains on a high level

Press release: 12.413-004/21

Vienna,2021-01-08 - According to preliminary results by Statistics Austria, 2 246 people died in Austria in calendar week 51 (from 14 to 20 December 2020). This is 35.8% more than the five-year average (2015-2019) for the same calendar week.

'Despite a slight decrease, mortality in the corona pandemic is still very high. After the previous high in the 49th calendar week with 2 540 deaths and a mortality 58.5% higher than the average for the corresponding week in 2015 to 2019, the number of deaths fell for the second time in a row. In the 51st calendar week, 2 246 deaths were reported, which is 35.8% more than the five-year average. The excess mortality is also shown if changes in the population and age structure are controlled for', says Tobias Thomas, Director General of Statistics Austria.

