Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Statistik Austria : Number of deaths remains on same level, excess mortality declining

01/28/2021 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release: 12.425-016/21

Vienna,2021-01-28 - According to preliminary results by Statistics Austria, 1 941 people died in Austria in calendar week 2 (from 11 to 17 January 2021). This is 5.3% more than the five-year average (2016-2020) for the same calendar week. About the same number of people (1 944) died in the previous week (calendar week 1, from 4 to 10 January 2021).

'In the second week of 2021, the number of deceased persons decreased for the sixth week in row. However, compared to the previous week, the decrease was only minor. Excess mortality as measured by the average of the same week in the previous five years declined from 8.5% in the first to 5.3% in the second calendar week, while it was still 59% at its peak in the 49th week of 2020', says Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

Further information on deaths can be found on our website, where an interactive web application - the Atlas of Deaths - also graphically illustrates the development and regional distribution. Detailed results can be found in Statistics Austria's open data repository.

For more detailed information, please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 08:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12aOil falls on COVID-19-induced demand worries, stronger dollar
RE
03:06aHow far from GameStop to game over?
RE
03:04aBoeing gets U.S. govt approval to offer F-15EX to India
RE
03:01aPOULTRY PRODUCTION 2020 : more eggs for hatching and more slaughterings
PU
03:01aCANCER IN AUSTRIA : 366 843 cancer patients, 42 219 new cases, 20 431 deaths
PU
03:01aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : Number of deaths remains on same level, excess mortality declining
PU
02:51aDiscount supermarket Lidl GB made 13.6 million sterling loss in 2019-20
RE
02:47aChina opposes discriminatory actions by India against Chinese firms
RE
02:45aPandemic restrictions force further cuts to easyJet schedule
RE
02:45aNINE EURO ZONE BANKS EAT INTO CAPITAL BUFFERS DURING PANDEMIC : Ecb
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
3APPLE INC. : Apple sees revenue growth accelerating after setting record for iPhone sales, China strength
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
5STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. : STMicroelectronics Reports Q4 and FY 2020 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ