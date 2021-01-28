Statistik Austria : Number of deaths remains on same level, excess mortality declining

Press release: 12.425-016/21

Vienna,2021-01-28 - According to preliminary results by Statistics Austria, 1 941 people died in Austria in calendar week 2 (from 11 to 17 January 2021). This is 5.3% more than the five-year average (2016-2020) for the same calendar week. About the same number of people (1 944) died in the previous week (calendar week 1, from 4 to 10 January 2021).

'In the second week of 2021, the number of deceased persons decreased for the sixth week in row. However, compared to the previous week, the decrease was only minor. Excess mortality as measured by the average of the same week in the previous five years declined from 8.5% in the first to 5.3% in the second calendar week, while it was still 59% at its peak in the 49th week of 2020', says Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

Further information on deaths can be found on our website, where an interactive web application - the Atlas of Deaths - also graphically illustrates the development and regional distribution. Detailed results can be found in Statistics Austria's open data repository.

For more detailed information, please refer to the German version.