Statistik Austria : Production index increased by 23.4% in May 2021

07/09/2021 | 03:06am EDT
Press release: 12.562-153/21

Vienna,2021-07-09 - The working-day adjusted production index for industries and construction (ÖNACE 2008 B-F) increased by 23.4% in May 2021 compared to May of the previous year, according to calculations by Statistics Austria. Compared to April 2021, it remained at the same level (seasonally adjusted).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 07:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
