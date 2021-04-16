Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong Stay Active 24/7 in Quarantine @ Dorsett Wanchai 16-Apr-2021 / 10:45 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stay Active 24/7 in Quarantine @ Dorsett Wanchai From HKUSD800nett/night with daily 3 meals & up to USUSD281 Cash Credits upon booking including the newly introduced 'Fitness Suite' featuring in-suite treadmill & yoga set HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 April 2021 - Being "one of the best mid-range quarantine hotels in Hong Kong" recommended by Discovery, Cathay Pacific, Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong is offering all-inclusive quarantine packages from just HKUSD800 per night, with 3 meals per day and up to USUSD281 cash credits to be used during the stay, including an option to upgrade to the new Fitness Suite (size: 48 sq. m) equipped with in-suite treadmill and yoga set with resistance band for indoor workouts 24/7. Book your quarantine at the Dorsett Wanchai at HKUSD800-3,800nett per night with 3 meals per day and get USUSD60-281 cash credits upon booking. Free cancellation applies 14 days prior to arrival. Dorsett Wanchai's Fitness Suite features in-suite treadmill & yoga set From now until 30 June 2021, sign up as Dorsett-Your Rewards member for free, and book direct to earn USUSD60-281 cash credits upon check-in for use during your stay for: ? Foodpanda in-room dining menu with over 100 options including Western, Chinese, Japanese, and Vegetarian cuisine and even Halal dishes ? Dorsett Mart the Online Shopping Platform with everyday items, fitness & entertainment equipment available for rental or purchase (e.g., dumbbells, exercise bike, Nintendo Switch) Quarantine @ Fitness Suite at HKUSD3,800nett per night and Earn USUSD281 Cash Credits Enjoy an active and fun quarantine at the Dorsett Wanchai's Fitness Suite - without the trouble of ordering and bringing the fitness equipment yourself! The suite comes with a Cybex 770T Treadmill, and a full yoga set with a 4 mm thick yoga mat, a yoga block and 25kg resistance bands, perfect for both physical exercise and meditation practices, 24 /7 in the comfort of your guest room. Most rooms in the Dorsett Wanchai, including the Fitness Suite, overlook the Happy Valley Racecourse with windows that opens, which makes for a comfortable workout environment. Being voted by thousands of participants, Dorsett Wanchai has also won the Silver Prize for the "Best Quarantine Hotel in Hong Kong" in Expat Living's Readers' Choice Awards 2021 in February, adding another feather to its cap. BOOK NOW for an active & healthy quarantine at Dorsett Wanchai. Media enquiries: Ms. Wendy Mak, Marketing & Communications Manager +852 3552 1808 ?wendy.mak@dorsetthotels.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

