Stealthbits Expands Executive Leadership to Drive Momentum of Identity-Centric Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Solutions

Company adds data security veterans to address aggressive market and channel demands

Stealthbits Technologies, Inc., a leader in cybersecurity focused on protecting an organization’s sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data, has appointed Jim Barkdoll as CEO. A data security veteran with a long, successful track record, Barkdoll most recently served as CEO of Titus, an industry leader in the data classification and security market.

Jim Barkdoll, CEO of Stealthbits Technologies

To further strengthen Stealthbits’ product, marketing and finance organizations, the company has expanded its leadership team with the addition of Mark Cassetta as General Manager, Karyl Parks as CMO and Sarah Foottit as CFO. These additions will bolster the expertise of Stealthbits’ existing team, which has propelled the company’s aggressive growth trajectory and customer success during a challenging year.

“Businesses worldwide continue to struggle while wasting time, money and focus in deploying and maintaining two or more technology stacks to address data privacy and security needs,” said Barkdoll. “Stealthbits fully recognizes that meeting this challenge requires an identity-centric view into subject data contained within virtually any data repository. I’m excited to join the expanded management team to drive rapid adoption of this fresh approach to data security and privacy.”

The efforts of the expanded management team are fortified by other recent leadership additions, including Sebastien Roques as Senior Vice President International, leading efforts in EMEA and Asia Pacific; Gavin Ashton as Security Strategist for Stealthbits’ Active Directory solution portfolio; and Bob Arnold as Vice President, U.S. Federal.

“I am excited to work with Jim as CEO along with the new members of Stealthbits’ global management team to accelerate growth while deepening our customer and strategic partner relationships,” said Steve Cochran, Founder and Chairman of Stealthbits. “The team’s proven expertise in building revenues and market share will prove invaluable as we meet the needs of enterprise and midmarket customers, strengthen channel partnerships and speed the delivery of game-changing security and data privacy solutions.”

Stealthbits’ comprehensive identity-centric approach is essential to customers as they strive to address privacy requirements and security threats at the data, directory and system layers of their hybrid IT infrastructure. In September, Stealthbits announced the latest version of its next-generation Privileged Activity Management® (SbPAM) 3.0 solution, which reinforces the company’s continued efforts to simplify and streamline the complexities of securing privileged access management.

About Stealthbits

Stealthbits Technologies, Inc. is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization’s sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operational expense.

For more information, visit http://www.stealthbits.com, email sales@stealthbits.com, or call +1-201-447-9300.

