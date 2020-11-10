Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stealthbits Expands Executive Leadership to Drive Momentum of Identity-Centric Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 06:03am EST

Company adds data security veterans to address aggressive market and channel demands

Stealthbits Technologies, Inc., a leader in cybersecurity focused on protecting an organization’s sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data, has appointed Jim Barkdoll as CEO. A data security veteran with a long, successful track record, Barkdoll most recently served as CEO of Titus, an industry leader in the data classification and security market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005444/en/

Jim Barkdoll, CEO of Stealthbits Technologies, a leader in protecting an organization's sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jim Barkdoll, CEO of Stealthbits Technologies, a leader in protecting an organization's sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data. (Photo: Business Wire)

To further strengthen Stealthbits’ product, marketing and finance organizations, the company has expanded its leadership team with the addition of Mark Cassetta as General Manager, Karyl Parks as CMO and Sarah Foottit as CFO. These additions will bolster the expertise of Stealthbits’ existing team, which has propelled the company’s aggressive growth trajectory and customer success during a challenging year.

“Businesses worldwide continue to struggle while wasting time, money and focus in deploying and maintaining two or more technology stacks to address data privacy and security needs,” said Barkdoll. “Stealthbits fully recognizes that meeting this challenge requires an identity-centric view into subject data contained within virtually any data repository. I’m excited to join the expanded management team to drive rapid adoption of this fresh approach to data security and privacy.”

The efforts of the expanded management team are fortified by other recent leadership additions, including Sebastien Roques as Senior Vice President International, leading efforts in EMEA and Asia Pacific; Gavin Ashton as Security Strategist for Stealthbits’ Active Directory solution portfolio; and Bob Arnold as Vice President, U.S. Federal.

“I am excited to work with Jim as CEO along with the new members of Stealthbits’ global management team to accelerate growth while deepening our customer and strategic partner relationships,” said Steve Cochran, Founder and Chairman of Stealthbits. “The team’s proven expertise in building revenues and market share will prove invaluable as we meet the needs of enterprise and midmarket customers, strengthen channel partnerships and speed the delivery of game-changing security and data privacy solutions.”

Stealthbits’ comprehensive identity-centric approach is essential to customers as they strive to address privacy requirements and security threats at the data, directory and system layers of their hybrid IT infrastructure. In September, Stealthbits announced the latest version of its next-generation Privileged Activity Management® (SbPAM) 3.0 solution, which reinforces the company’s continued efforts to simplify and streamline the complexities of securing privileged access management.

About Stealthbits

Stealthbits Technologies, Inc. is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization’s sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operational expense.

For more information, visit http://www.stealthbits.com, email sales@stealthbits.com, or call +1-201-447-9300.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aSurface Oncology Reports Financial Results and Corporate Highlights for Third Quarter 2020
GL
06:19aTERANGA GOLD : Achieves Record Production, EBITDA, Cash Flow and Adjusted Earnings in the Third Quarter; Reaffirms 2020 Guidance
PU
06:19aThe Banking Supervision Department's handling of public enquiries and complaints in 2016
PU
06:19aMITSUBISHI : Subsidiary Chuo Kagaku Co., Ltd. Notices Regarding Q2 Earnings Forecasts and Results, and Revision of full-year Earnings ForecastsTSE
PU
06:19aGermany commits 2m support to ITC in 2021
PU
06:19aSOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES : Annual report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
PU
06:19aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media launches new Virgin TV 360 set top boxVirgin Media is today lifting the lid off of its new TV platform, Virgin TV 360, which offers a...
PU
06:19aMIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:19aMATERIALISE : Obtains CE Marking Certification for Multiple Personalized Medical Devices
PU
06:18aOxford partners with Thermo Fisher to ramp COVID-19 testing capacity
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Westfield owner Unibail's shareholders reject right..
4BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
5ANALYSIS: Vaccine news may weaken need for U.S. stimulus, but help still needed - investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group