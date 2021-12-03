Stearns Financial Group SVP Haleh Moddasser Receives Luminaries Award

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stearns Financial Group announced today that Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor, Haleh Moddasser, has been honored in the "Executive Leadership (Individuals)" category of ThinkAdvisors's inaugural 2021 LUMINARIES award, a new program that recognizes top-performing industry participants who are producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to advisors. Awards were presented Nov. 9 at a formal dinner held at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York City.

Moddasser was also recognized on Nov. 12 by InvestmentNews as a 2020 Woman to Watch, publicly receiving her award while attending this year's InvestmentNews conference. The honor shines a light on female financial advisors and industry leaders who are advancing the advice business through their passion, creativity, intellect, and willingness to help other women along the way.

"I want to thank Stearns Financial Group for supporting my efforts to build a practice focused on women, and a platform from which I can educate all investors about ways to build financial security while also promoting positive social change with their investment dollars," said Moddasser during her acceptance speech.

Moddasser referred to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing, a type of values-based investment strategy that she was instrumental in bringing to her firm, and an example of her bold leadership and critical responsiveness for which she was recognized.

The conversation around ESG continued for Moddasser during the InvestmentNews Women Adviser Summit, also held the same week in New York City. Moddasser participated on a panel that discussed Bringing Impact Investing and ESG into the Mainstream.

ABOUT HALEH MODDASSER

Haleh Moddasser is a Senior Financial Advisor at Stearns Financial Group and the Managing Partner of its Chapel Hill office. Moddasser has built a practice devoted primarily to women and their financial empowerment, a topic about which she is passionate. She writes about women and finance and has frequently been interviewed by national media outlets such as Forbes, Barron's, Reuters, Bloomberg, and Kiplinger. She has also spoken at various local and national conferences.

Moddasser is the author of Women On Top: Women, Wealth & Social Change, a book through which she shares her personal stories and professional knowledge as both a boomer woman and an accomplished wealth management adviser, to layout a convincing argument for ESG. She hosts a podcast entitled Women On Top with Haleh Moddasser, featuring interviews with inspiring individuals advancing issues important to women. Her first book, Gray Divorce, Silver Linings: A Woman's Guide to Divorce After 50, is a step-by-step guide for those wishing to avoid the many pitfalls of gray divorce, while improving their financial futures and, ultimately, reinventing themselves.

LUMINARIES METHODOLOGY

The 2021 Winners were selected by a distinguished and diverse panel of judges from across the advice industry, as well by the publication's editorial team. In evaluating entries, the judges took into account factors including:

The nominee's impact on the firm, its advisors and the broader professional community and industry.

This impact needed to include both quantitative and qualitative results -- such as the number of advisors affected by the nominee and a clear description of the innovative way the nominee contributed to the particular program, firm and broader community, and industry.

A demonstrated ability to achieve goals and display ingenuity in terms of creative thinking and problem solving.

A description of the nominee's dedication to furthering the development of advisors and the industry -- most notably its ability to serve the best interests of investor clients.

A personal commitment to the highest ethical standards, service and excellence.

All entries were required to include 3-5 examples that qualitatively and quantitatively demonstrated the impact their efforts made over the past 12-18 months.

