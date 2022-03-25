Steel, iron ore tread narrow path between China and Russia: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 25 (Reuters) - Asia's steel and
iron ore markets are trying to thread the needle between China's
coronavirus lockdowns and the likely loss of exports from Russia
and Ukraine.
The first factor is bearish for prices, as China's steel
output may fall on lockdowns in some producing areas, such as
Tangshan, as well as the potential hit to economic growth.
The second could be both bearish and bullish, depending on
how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine plays out.
Both are major steel exporters, with Russia shipping about
28 million tonnes in recent years, to rank just behind Japan,
but some distance behind number one China, which exported 52.63
million tonnes of steel products in 2021, official data show.
Ukraine exports about 15 million tonnes of steel a year,
ranking it eighth, and it is also the world's fifth-biggest
shipper of iron ore, although its volumes are small compared to
the top exporters, Australia and Brazil.
Ukraine exported 21.26 million tonnes of iron ore in 2021,
according to Refinitiv research, or about 2.5% of the 884
million tonnes that Australia shipped.
Since Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on Feb. 24,
international buyers have been pulling back from purchases of
its steel, although it is likely to take several months before
the full impact of the self-sanctioning becomes apparent.
Ukrainian shipments are also affected, given the proximity
of fighting to some major ports, meaning ship owners, insurers
and traders will be reluctant to lift cargoes.
This would appear bullish for prices of both iron ore and
steel, given the likely tightening of supply, especially in
Europe, which bought most of the supplies from Russia and
Ukraine.
But it may also result in more Russian steel being diverted
to Asia, as exporters seek new markets for products no longer
being purchased by Europeans.
This may roil Asia's steel markets, especially if Russian
products are offered at steep discounts to those from the
region's more usual suppliers, China, India, Japan and South
Korea.
Conversely, Asian exporters may find new opportunities to
ship to Europe, especially if European steel mills are
constrained by rising energy costs from boosting their own
output.
Overall, the impact of Russia's likely exclusion from much
of Europe's steel market will be felt in Asia as well, and a
re-aligning of trade flows is expected.
Much will also depend on China's future steel demand, which
in turn will be determined by how long the current lockdowns
last, and whether higher stimulus spending follows, as Beijing
seeks to rebuild economic momentum.
CHINA STEEL TO REBOUND?
China's crude steel output dropped 10% in the first two
months of the year to 157.96 million tonnes from 174.99 million
in the corresponding 2021 period, official data show.
Production curbs to lower pollution ahead of the Beijing
Winter Olympics are part of the reason for lower output, but
high prices for iron ore and coking coal would also have limited
mills' efforts to run at high capacity.
China's exports of steel products also slipped in the first
two months, coming in at 8.23 million tonnes, down 18.8% from
the same period in 2021, according to customs data.
But a soft start to the year for China's steel sector
doesn't mean the rest of the year will follow the same pattern,
and there are already some signs of rising output.
The China Iron and Steel Association has said crude steel
production rose 4.61% in the 10 days to March 20 from the
preceding 10-day period.
Amid the uncertain outlook for both China's steel sector and
the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, iron ore and steel
markets have traded cautiously, with few of the wild price
swings seen in crude and natural gas markets.
Benchmark 62% iron ore for delivery to north China
, as assessed by commodity price reporting agency
Argus, ended at $146.40 a tonne on Thursday, up slightly from
its $137.20 close on Feb. 23, the day before Russia's attack.
Steel rebar futures in Shanghai closed at 4,976
yuan ($782) a tonne on Thursday, up from 4,775 yuan on Feb. 23.
The modest price gains for iron ore and steel in Asia
reflect a probable market bias that the bullish factors of China
stimulus and the loss of Russian and Ukrainian exports will
eventually win out.
GRAPHIC-China steel output vs rebar price: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Dbl8M7
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)