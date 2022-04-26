Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Steelmaker Ternium sees net profit jump in first quarter on higher prices

04/26/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of the steelmaker Ternium, who turned a gym into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease COVID-19, is pictured outside its plant, in Monterrey

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Steel producer Ternium's net income rose 24% to $877.5 million in the first quarter from the year-ago period, the company said on Tuesday, citing higher steel prices partially offset by high costs of raw materials.

The company, which operates in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the United States and Central America, posted a 32% increase in revenue to $4.30 billion during the January to March period versus the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue per ton was just under the record levels reached last quarter, the company said.

Ternium said the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February had drastically altered the global steel market, and that it "should result in an increased level of market volatility over the near term."

An analyst note by financial services firm BTG Pactual called the results "solid," saying it expected "a strong reaction to the reported numbers and outlook."

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the three months climbed to $1.21 billion, beating the Refinitiv estimate of $1.1 billion.

The company said it expected EBITDA to rise in the second quarter due to higher steel prices and "further growth in shipments."

Ternium said at the end of February it plans to spend around $1 billion to expand its plant in northern Mexico, which serves the automotive, appliance and construction sectors. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Kylie Madry; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Plumb and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pTwo men plead not guilty to criminal charges they posed as federal agents
RE
05:59pN.Korea's Kim vows to boost nuclear arsenal as parade shows ICBMs
RE
05:56pTwitter-Musk deal includes $1 billion termination fee - filing
RE
05:55pNasdaq tumbles to lowest close since late 2020
RE
05:45pSteelmaker Ternium sees net profit jump in first quarter on higher prices
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.49% to 94.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.71% to $1.0638 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 1.32% to $1.2573 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 0.71% to 127.22 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pThe West must double down on support for Ukraine, says UK's Truss
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech'..
2Nasdaq tumbles to lowest close since late 2020
3Banco Santander S A : Q1 2022 Financial Report
4SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5GPI: Consip tender awarded, the amount rises to 900 million

HOT NEWS