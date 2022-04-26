Steelmaker Ternium sees net profit jump in first quarter on higher prices

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Steel producer Ternium's
net income rose 24% to $877.5 million in the first
quarter from the year-ago period, the company said on Tuesday,
citing higher steel prices partially offset by high costs of raw
materials.
The company, which operates in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina,
Colombia, the United States and Central America, posted a 32%
increase in revenue to $4.30 billion during the January to March
period versus the same quarter a year earlier.
Revenue per ton was just under the record levels reached
last quarter, the company said.
Ternium said the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February had
drastically altered the global steel market, and that it "should
result in an increased level of market volatility over the near
term."
An analyst note by financial services firm BTG Pactual
called the results "solid," saying it expected "a strong
reaction to the reported numbers and outlook."
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) for the three months climbed to $1.21 billion, beating
the Refinitiv estimate of $1.1 billion.
The company said it expected EBITDA to rise in the second
quarter due to higher steel prices and "further growth in
shipments."
Ternium said at the end of February it plans to spend around
$1 billion to expand its plant in northern Mexico, which serves
the automotive, appliance and construction sectors.
(Reporting by Noe Torres and Kylie Madry; Writing by Valentine
Hilaire; Editing by Christian Plumb and Sandra Maler)