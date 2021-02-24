Steeped Coffee : Wins On Trend® BEST OF SHOW Honors at 2021 KeHE Summer Show

Be Your Own Barista with the New Standard in Single-Serve Coffee

Steeped Coffee, a Certified B Corp, quickly becoming the new standard in single-serve coffee, has been awarded On Trend® BEST OF SHOW at the 2021 KeHE Summer Show. Steeped took top honors at this year’s virtual trade show featuring more than 550 providers of fresh, specialty, natural, and organic products.

Making quality coffee accessible for all, Steeped Coffee is the only fully compostable brewing method that doesn’t require a machine, grinder, or specialty equipment to prepare premium coffee. Brewed similar to tea, Steeped delivers a simple cup of barista-approved coffee in minutes. Each pack contains craft-roasted, freshly ground pre-portioned coffee that is triple nitro-sealed to guarantee freshness and quality.

“Steeped doesn’t let anything get in the way of good coffee. Our proprietary process removes all barriers to entry, including the environmental impact of enjoying premium coffee at home,” said Josh Wilbur, CEO and Founder of Steeped Coffee. “The Steeped team was humbled to receive ‘Best of Show’ honors, not just for the coffee or beverage category but for the entire show. We’re excited to see Steeped Coffee on every shelf, so ethical single-serve coffee can be accessible to anyone who loves great coffee.”

The annual KeHE Summer Show is a hub for innovation, connection, and discovery and is recognized as one of the top 25 fastest-growing shows by Trade Show News Network. KeHE, also a Certified B Corp, brings together the distribution of more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, retailers, and industry leaders, highlighting thousands of the top natural and organic, fresh, and specialty products on the market today.

“We’re looking for brands that are purpose-driven, have high-quality ingredients, are innovative in their category, represent a future trend, have a unique taste profile, and will appeal to consumers at the shelf,” said Rachelle Radcliffe, KeHE’s Director of Brand Development.

Steeped Coffee is available in five different roasts: light, medium, dark, decaf and the ‘Best of Show’ Breakwater Blend, a fair trade organic French roast. Find out more at SteepedCoffee.com or contact KeHE.

For business inquiries, contact sales@steepedcoffee.com or visit steepedcoffee.com/business.

