Stefanik Cosponsors Growing Climate Solutions Act

Washington, DC -Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has cosponsored the Growing Climate Solutions Act - a bipartisan, bicameral bill that establishes a U.S. Department of Agriculture technical assistance and certification program to assist producers and forest owners seeking to participate in voluntary carbon markets. This program will help solve technical entry barriers that prevent farmers and private landowners from participating in carbon markets Congresswoman Stefanik issued the following statement:

'North Country farmers play a critical role in reducing global greenhouse emissions and creating sensible climate policy, and we must equip them tools and resources to be successful. I am proud to once again be an original cosponsor of the Growing Climate Solutions Act to ensure rural America has every opportunity to engage with the private sector, voluntarily participate in emerging carbon markets, and protect our natural resources.'