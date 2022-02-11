Stellantis recalling nearly 20,000 plug-in minivans for fire risks

The automaker said the recall covers 2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid vehicles. All were parked and turned off, while eight were connected to chargers. Stellantis said it is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

Stellantis is advising owners to refrain from recharging the vehicles and to park them away from structures and other vehicles. The automaker is working to confirm the cause of the fires.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)