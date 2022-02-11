Log in
Stellantis recalling nearly 20,000 plug-in minivans for fire risks

02/11/2022 | 04:41pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Stellantis sign is seen outside its headquarters in Auburn Hills,

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis is recalling 19,808 plug-in hybrid minivans after reports of 12 fires in parked vehicles.

The automaker said the recall covers 2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid vehicles. All were parked and turned off, while eight were connected to chargers. Stellantis said it is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

Stellantis is advising owners to refrain from recharging the vehicles and to park them away from structures and other vehicles. The automaker is working to confirm the cause of the fires.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS