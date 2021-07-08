Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stellantis says H1 margin expected to top annual target of 5.5%-7.5%

07/08/2021 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis said on Thursday its margins on adjusted operating profits in the first half of 2021 were expected to exceed an annual target of between 5.5%-7.5%, despite production losses due to a global shortage of semiconductor supplies.

The carmaker said a positive pricing and product mix helped it to expect a "strong margin performance" in the first half.

"The global Stellantis team has also responded strongly to volume constraints caused by semiconductor shortages, implementing very effective cost control measures," it said in a statement ahead of its "EV Day 2021" strategy event scheduled for later on Thursday.

Like its peers, the world's fourth-largest carmaker with 14 brands including Opel, Jeep, Ram and Maserati, faces an investor community keen for a road map to an electrified line-up to rival Tesla.

Stellantis said that, in line with previous forecasts, it expected a negative industrial free cash flow in the first half, also caused by the negative impact of lower than planned production volumes.

It added, however, that synergies were well on track to exceed the first year's target, helping to "materially contribute to the full year cash flow performance, which is still expected to be positive".

Formed in January by the merger of France's PSA and Italian-American group Fiat Chrysler, Stellantis has promised more than 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) in annual synergies.

($1 = 0.8475 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.82% 16.592 Delayed Quote.13.18%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.86% 16.44 Real-time Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. -2.26% 644.65 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:00aJGB yields track global peers' slump, 10-yr yield hits 6-month low
RE
02:59aDeliveroo reports 88% jump in orders, tempers margin forecast
RE
02:58aMARKETMIND : Peak growth, Delta woes and the end of the reflation trade
RE
02:57aOil prices extend losses as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers
RE
02:57aOil prices extend losses as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers
RE
02:54aAustralian retailer Myer's top shareholder demands board revamp
RE
02:53aPub operator Fuller's axes dividend after swinging to annual loss
RE
02:51aU.S. states allege Google 'unlawfully' preserves Play Store monopoly
RE
02:51aItaly's competition watchdog starts probe into TIM deal with DAZN on Serie A
RE
02:50aTwitter appoints India interim compliance exec, to fill other jobs soon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices extend losses as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers
2Analysis-U.S. IPO market a danger zone for Chinese firms after Beijing crackdown
3Dollar firm near 3-month high after Fed minutes affirm taper timeline
4Europe's SoftBank Prosus plays long game to shrink value gap
5YELLEN'S NEXT TEST: Persuading G20 that U.S. Congress will not block tax deal

HOT NEWS