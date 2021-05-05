Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stellantis says chip shortage worsening, could linger into 2022

05/05/2021 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Stellantis at the company's factory in Hordain

MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis expects a global semiconductor chip shortage will take a bigger bite out of production in the second quarter and warned the disruption to the auto industry could last into 2022.

Carmakers across the world have had to curb output, hampering their attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, due to a shortage of vital chips used in everything from computer management of engines to driver assistance systems.

"We do expect it (the shortage) to improve in the second half, but clearly I think it would be naive to expect it to just disappear," Stellantis' Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday.

"It is possible that it will leak into 2022," he added.

The world's fourth largest carmaker, formed at the start of the year from the merger of Italian-American Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, posted a 14% increase in first-quarter revenue thanks to strong consumer demand and sales of its more profitable vehicles, sending its shares up 2.8%.

Citi analysts described the results as "solid", adding that "overall it seems likely that Stellantis profitability is running ahead of expectations."

But production losses due to the chip shortage prevented a stronger rebound from industry wide plant shutdowns in March 2020 to halt the spread of the pandemic.

Chip shortages cut around 11% of Stellantis' planned production in the first quarter.

The carmaker said it had limited visibility on the shortage's impact on its full-year results, but said the second quarter would be worse before some improvement in the second half.

Ford Motor Co warned last week the shortage could halve its production in the second quarter.

Palmer told reporters the shortage was currently affecting eight of Stellantis' 44 assembly plants.

But he said the disruption had not affected its integration plan, from which the group aims to deliver over 5 billion euros a year in savings.

"The synergy plan is very much on target," Palmer said.

Stellantis reiterated its forecast for an adjusted operating profit margin of 5.5%-7.5% this year.

The group said planned production launches - for Jeep's new Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer large SUV models scheduled for this quarter and for the next generation Grand Cherokee in the third quarter - remained on track.

Stellantis said its first quarter revenues rose 14% to 37 billion euros ($44.5 billion) on a pro-forma basis.

That compares with analyst expectations of 34.9 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.8322 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan, Gilles Guillaume in Paris; and Nick Carey in London; editing by Mark Potter)

By Giulio Piovaccari, Gilles Guillaume and Nick Carey


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPUTER MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. -0.04% 2855 End-of-day quote.4.69%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.89% 11.41 Delayed Quote.29.81%
STELLANTIS N.V. 2.79% 14.294 Real-time Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU  : daily basket price stood at $66.67 a barrel Tuesday, 4 May 2021
PU
04:37aStellantis says chip shortage worsening, could linger into 2022
RE
04:36aSterling steady as outright majority for Scottish nationalists seen unlikely
RE
04:34aVirgin Money hit by one-off costs despite return to profit
RE
04:28aBritain's Debenhams to close last stores by May 15
RE
04:23aCOVID scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive
RE
04:21aDollar hits highest in over two weeks in wake of rates chatter
RE
04:13aEuro zone business growth accelerated in April as services expanded -PMI
RE
04:09aHugo Boss sees China booming despite boycott call
RE
04:08aLloyd's of London's Hiscox eyes 2021 dividend as premiums rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
2Asia shares subdued by tech retreat, U.S. futures steady
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Ex. preferential rights today
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : .P. Moller - Mersk Q1 2021 Interim Report
5Stellantis says chip shortage worsening, could linger into 2022

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ