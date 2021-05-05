Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Stellantis sees heavier impact from chip shortage in Q2 vs Q1

05/05/2021 | 02:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Stellantis at the company's factory in Hordain

MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis, the world's fourth largest carmaker, said on Wednesday it expects the global shortage of semiconductors to affect production this quarter more heavily than in the first three months of the year.

The group, which was formed at the beginning of this year through the merger of Italian American Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, said its first quarter revenues rose 14% to 37 billion euros ($44.5 billion) on a pro-forma basis.

That compares with analyst expectations of 34.9 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Stellantis said in a statement production losses due to the semiconductor shortages amounted to around 11% of planned production in the first three months of the year, or around 190,000 units out of 1.567 million quarterly shipments on a pro-forma basis.

It added it had "limited visibility" over the impact of the semiconductor shortage on its full-year results, but added that while the second quarter would be worse than the first three months it expected some improvements in the second half.

The chip shortage is currently affecting eight out of the group's 44 assembly plants, Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said, adding the issue would likely keep having an impact on the whole automotive industry next year.

He added, however, that the disruption in semiconductor supplies was not affecting the group's integration plan.

"The integration plan is going ahead extremely positively," Palmer said in a call with journalists.

"The synergy plan is very much on target."

($1 = 0.8322 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.74% 13.91 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:19aUK's Boohoo earnings up 37% as pandemic drives business online
RE
02:18aStellantis sees heavier impact from chip shortage in Q2 vs Q1
RE
02:18aHugo Boss expects sales to double in second quarter
RE
02:12aIndonesia's recession eases as gov't boosts spending, exports recover
RE
02:12aSensex, Nifty rise as RBI outlines relief measures
RE
02:01aDeutsche Post DHL hikes outlook again on ecommerce boom
RE
01:55aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's lottery sales top 84b yuan in Q1
PU
01:46aRBI allows fresh moratorium for small borrowers as COVID-19 cases spike
RE
01:39aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : U.S. Commerce Dept. presses Taiwan for more chips to automakers
RE
01:17aOil prices rise after steep drop in U.S. crude inventories
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"