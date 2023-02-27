Stellantis, unions agree 2,000 voluntary exits in Italy this year
02/27/2023 | 09:20am EST
MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis and unions signed an agreement to cut up to 2,000 workers from the carmaker's Italian operations this year through voluntary redundancies, workers' representatives said on Monday.
The redundancies amount to over 4% of Stellantis workforce in Italy, currently, around 47,000 people, FIM, UILM, Fismic, Uglm and Aqcfr unions said in a joint statement.
