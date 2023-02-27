Advanced search
Stellantis, unions agree 2,000 voluntary exits in Italy this year

02/27/2023 | 09:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen at the main entrance of the FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis and unions signed an agreement to cut up to 2,000 workers from the carmaker's Italian operations this year through voluntary redundancies, workers' representatives said on Monday.

The redundancies amount to over 4% of Stellantis workforce in Italy, currently, around 47,000 people, FIM, UILM, Fismic, Uglm and Aqcfr unions said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)


© Reuters 2023
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.08% 16.614 Real-time Quote.23.92%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.83% 16.59 Delayed Quote.24.02%
