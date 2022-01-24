Stellar Cyber's Open XDR Platform Wins INTERNET TELEPHONY Cybersecurity Excellence Award

XDR Innovator Stands Out from Competitors

Stellar Cyber, the leading security operations platform for MSSPs and the innovator of Open XDR, today announced that its Open XDR platform has won an INTERNET TELEPHONY Cybersecurity Excellence Award.

Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive security by correlating and analyzing data from all existing security tools and its own sensors to deliver a 360-degree view of incidents throughout the security infrastructure – an approach that typically improves mean time to detect (MTTD) by 8X and mean time to respond (MTTR) by 20X.

“Congratulations to Stellar Cyber for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Cybersecurity Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, publisher of INTERNET TELEPHONY.

“From the day we rolled out the industry’s first Open XDR platform more than two years ago, our company has been a leading innovator in the XDR space,” said Steve Garrison, VP of Marketing at Stellar Cyber. “We are proud to add INTERNET TELEPHONY’s Cybersecurity Award to our large collection of accolades.”

Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform delivers Everything Detection and Response by ingesting data from all tools, automatically correlating alerts into incidents across the entire attack surface, delivering fewer and higher-fidelity incidents, and responding to threats automatically through AI and machine learning. Our XDR Kill Chain™, fully compatible with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, is designed to characterize every aspect of modern attacks while remaining intuitive to understand. This reduces enterprise risk through early and precise identification and remediation of all attack activities while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools and accelerating analyst productivity. Typically, our platform delivers an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

