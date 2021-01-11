StemoniX to Participate in Biotech Showcase(TM) Digital 2021

Maple Grove, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - StemoniX, a biotech company changing how new drugs are discovered, announced today their participation at the 2021 Biotech Showcase™ being held January 11-15th as part of OrganAi, a joint venture between StemoniX and Atomwise. The company will present recent advancements in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders during an on-demand presentation that is available 24/7 before and during the meeting to registered attendees.

OrganAi has created a novel drug discovery engine by combining a human-first neural organoid platform from StemoniX with AtomNet® technology by Atomwise for accelerated small molecule drug discovery. The company uses human iPSC-derived complex 3D neural cultures with AI-based screening methods to successfully identify novel small molecule therapeutics for debilitating diseases. While initially focused on CNS and rare neurodevelopmental disorders, the approach is disease and target agnostic and can easily expand into other diseases and organ systems. Together these capabilities promise to rapidly identify and advance novel disease targets and compounds with potential for clinical translation to treat CNS disorders and beyond.

"We're excited to start 2021 by attending the Biotech Showcase! It is the perfect place to promote the innovative venture between StemoniX and Atomwise - how together we will accelerate the progression of safer and more effective compounds through the drug discovery pipeline and ultimately identify additional partners to take these molecules into the clinic," stated Ping Yeh, CEO and Co-founder of StemoniX.

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

"We are delighted that StemoniX will be representing OrganAi at the Biotech Showcase this year," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "Biotech Showcase is a prime occasion for life science entrepreneurs and investors to come together to discover the potential of innovative technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery."

ABOUT STEMONIX

StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. StemoniX develops and manufactures high-density, at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPSC) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. Predictive, accurate, and consistent, these human models enable scientists to quickly and economically conduct research with improved outcomes in a simplified workflow. Through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, StemoniX tests compounds in-house, creates new cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC disease models at large scale for high-throughput screening. With leading-edge iPSC technologies and data science, StemoniX is helping global institutions bring the most promising medicines to patients. To learn more about how StemoniX products and services are accelerating discoveries, please visit StemoniX.com.

ABOUT ATOMWISE

Atomwise is revolutionizing how drugs are discovered with AI. We invented the use of deep learning for structure-based drug discovery, today developing a pipeline of small-molecule drug candidates advancing into preclinical studies. Our AtomNet® technology has been used to unlock more undruggable targets than any other AI drug discovery platform. We are tackling over 600 unique disease targets across 775 collaborations spanning more than 250 partners around the world. Our portfolio of joint ventures and partnerships with leading pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and emerging biotechnology companies represents a collective deal value approaching $7 billion. Atomwise has raised over $174 million from leading venture capital firms to advance our mission to make better medicines, faster. Learn more at atomwise.com or follow @AtomwiseInc.

