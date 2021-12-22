Log in
Stephanie Grosso Joins Alliant in Tampa

12/22/2021 | 08:06am EST
Grosso to provide customized property and casualty insurance programs for diverse Southeast client base

Alliant continues to strengthen its team in Florida, hiring Stephanie Grosso as Assistant Vice President. Based in Tampa, Grosso will design and implement customized property and casualty insurance programs for a diverse base of clients throughout the Southeast.

“Stephanie has extensive expertise delivering high-value insurance solutions that address a fast-evolving climate of risk,” said Bob Bennetsen, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director with Alliant. “Her diverse industry experience and strong regional expertise will serve as a powerful resource for clients across the region.”

Grosso is highly regarded for designing tailored risk and insurance solutions that address her clients’ short-term and long-term goals while maximizing value. She joins Alliant with a comprehensive background working with the government contracting, manufacturing, distribution, and trade construction sectors. Grosso also has extensive experience with cyber security coverage.

Prior to joining Alliant, Grosso was a Commercial Lines Agent with an international insurance brokerage and consulting firm. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Central Florida. Grosso also holds the Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist (CLCS) and Certified Builders Insurance Agent (CBIA) designations as well as the Cyber COPE Insurance CertificationSM (CCIC).

Grosso can be reached at (813) 334-8137 or at Stephanie.Grosso@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.


