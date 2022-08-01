Stephen King going to bat for U.S. gov't in case against book publishing mega-merger

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department
asked a federal judge on Monday to block a $2.2 billion merger
of two of the "Big Five" book publishers, Penguin Random House
and Simon & Schuster, in a trial that is expected to feature
testimony from horror writer Stephen King.
"It's real money for real people," said Justice Department
attorney John Read.
Also on Monday, in the same federal courthouse in
Washington, the Justice Department argued before a different
judge that UnitedHealth Group's $8 billion deal to buy
Change Healthcare should be stopped.
In the publisher merger trial, the government is focused not
on what consumers pay for books but on advances paid to the most
successful authors, especially those given $250,000 or more.
"The evidence will show that the proposed merger would
likely result in authors of anticipated top-selling books
receiving smaller advances, meaning authors who labor for years
over their manuscripts will be paid less for their efforts," the
government said in a pretrial brief.
The government also intends to show that there was concern
among the merging parties that the deal is not legal. It
previously disclosed an email sent by Simon & Schuster CEO
Jonathan Karp who wrote: "I'm pretty sure the Department of
Justice wouldn't allow Penguin Random House to buy us, but
that's assuming we still have a Department of Justice."
King, author of "The Shining," "Carrie" and other
blockbusters, will testify for the government, along with
publishing executives and authors' agents.
Hachette Book Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Pietsch
is set to testify on Monday, while King is expected to testify
on Tuesday.
Penguin Random House, the largest book publisher in the
United States, said it planned to buy rival Simon & Schuster in
November 2020. Penguin Random House is owned by German media
conglomerate Bertelsmann. Simon & Schuster is owned by
ViacomCBS, now Paramount Global. The Justice Department
filed its lawsuit in November 2021.
The defense, led by lawyer Daniel Petrocelli who defeated
the Trump administration's 2018 bid to stop AT&T Inc from
buying Time Warner, argued that the market for books, and for
publishers to win top-selling authors, is competitive and that
the merger will make it even more so.
The government is asking the court to block the merger "for
under a 100 books a year," Petrocelli said in opening arguments,
rejecting the idea that the largest booksellers will be able to
reduce advances.
The publishers will argue that the evidence shows that in
bidding for potential bestsellers Penguin Random House and Simon
& Schuster "are rarely the top two bidders."
The top five publishers are Penguin Random House,
HarperCollins, Macmillan, Simon & Schuster and Hachette, with
Walt Disney Co and Amazon.com Inc also in the
market. HarperCollins is owned by News Corp.
Judge Florence Pan of the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia will decide if the deal may go forward. The
trial is expected to last two to three weeks.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and by David Shepardson in
Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Mark Porter)