Stephen Shaya, M.D. Speaks Opening Night at World Expo

10/01/2021 | 04:48pm EDT
Stephen Shaya speaking at the World Expo 2021, hosted in Dubai, from Oct. 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stephen Shaya, M.D. Managing Director of Akkad Holdings and Executive Servant Leader at J & B Medical, is speaking at the World Expo 2021, hosted in Dubai from Oct. 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. For 170 years, World Expos have provided a platform to showcase some of the most significant innovations that have truly shaped the world we live in, and this will be the first-ever expo hosted in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. This year's World Expo focuses on inspiring and meaningful actions to address the world's most crucial challenges and opportunities.

Dr. Shaya's session will discuss and offer a solution to one of the biggest challenges the world is currently facing, the medical supply shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has cause chaos, panic, and widespread loss, but it also brought to light the overwhelming and dangerous inadequacies of the global supply chain for medical equipment, supplies, and personal protective equipment. Dr. Shaya will highlight the outdated and inefficient state of the current global supply chain and offer a refreshing new take on how to reimagine and remodel the global supply chain to face 21st-century challenges by leveraging strategic partnerships in the UAE. Helen Keller said it best. "Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much."

Akkad Holdings is the family office of Stephen Shaya M.D., whose family owns J & B Medical. J & B is a world-class family of businesses that span across all aspects of medical-related care, including the following: insurance covered products, national managed care contracts, medical-surgical products, retail home-care products, technology solutions, and serves as one of the largest third-party billers of consumable medical products in the United States. J&B owns HNC Virtual Care Solutions, which manages a telehealth company serving customers worldwide. 

stephen@akkadholdings.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


