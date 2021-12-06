Ministry of Coal

Steps to Enhance Coal Production and Bridge the gap between Demand and Supply



Posted On: 06 DEC 2021 3:49PM by PIB Delhi

With a view to increase domestic coal exploration, Government has implemented Central sector scheme (CSS) for exploration of coal and lignite resources. The following action has been taken by Government to further enhance the production of the coal and bridge the gap between demand and supply of coal in the country:

Auction of commercial mining on Revenue Sharing Mechanism was launched on 18.06.2020. Under this scheme, total of 2 tranches have been successfully completed. From these two tranches total of 28 coal mines have been successfully auctioned. The Ministry of Coal has amended Mineral Concession Rules, 1960 with a view to allowing sale of coal or lignite, on payment of additional amount, by the lessee of a captive mine up to 50 percent of the total coal or lignite produced in a financial year, after meeting the requirement of the end use plant linked with the mine. Single Window Clearance portal has been launched on 11.01.2021. It is an unified platform that facilitates grant of clearances and approvals required for starting a coal mine in India. Coal India Ltd. has envisaged 15 Projects identified with a Capacity of about 160 MTPA (Million Tonnes per Annum) to be operated by Mine Developer cum Operator mode. Increasing domestic production of coal through allocation of more coal blocks.

With a view to increase coking coal production in the Country, Coking Coal Mission has been launched by the Government with the production target of 170 MT by FY 2029-30 from the current level of 45 Million Tonnes (approx.) produced in 2020-21.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in RajyaSabha today.

