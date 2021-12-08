Ministry of Steel

Steps to Promote Use and Consumption of Steel in Rural Areas



Posted On: 08 DEC 2021 4:26PM by PIB Delhi

Ministry of Steel has held several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders including industry associations and leaders of domestic steel industry to promote the use and consumption of steel in the country including the rural areas. Ministry of Steel organized a Webinar on 20.10.2020 with Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer's Welfare, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Ministry of Food Processing Industries along with other relevant stakeholders to discuss the ways for promotion of steel in rural areas in the country. A Joint Working Group (JWG) has been constituted for developing standardized design and layouts of housing configurations with steel structure with estimated cost, as adopted in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-U and PMAY-G) houses. Steel CPSEs viz. Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) have appointed rural dealers and also engage in various promotional activities specifically aim at educating rural India on advantages of steel use.

The National Steel Policy-2017 envisages the steel production capacity to be 30 crore tones, per capita consumption of steel to be 160 kgs and reduction of average CO2 emission intensity to around 2.4 t/tcs by FY2030-31.The details of steel production capacity, per capita consumption of steel and reduction in greenhouse gas (CO2) emission are given in the table below:-

Year Crude Steel Capacity Total Finished Steel Per Capita Consumption Specific CO2 emission (mt) (Kg) (t/tcs) 2018-19 142.24 74.4 2.65 2019-20 142.30 74.7 2.63 2020-21 143.91 70 2.60 2021-22 (Apr.-Nov., 2021) 148.91 72.3 - Source: Joint Plant Committee (JPC); mt= million tonnes

With a view to increase the domestic production of Steel, the Government has taken the following steps:-

i. Notification of Domestically Manufactured Iron & Steel Products (DMI&SP) Policy for promoting procurement of Made in India steel.

Notification of Steel Scrap Recycling Policy to enhance the availability of domestically generated scrap. Issuance of Steel Quality Control Order to stop manufacturing and import of non-standardized steel. Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS) for advanced registration of steel imports. Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel with an outlay of ₹6,322 crores. Engagement with various stakeholders including industry associations and leaders of domestic steel industry to address their issues by the concerned Ministries/Departments of the Central Government and State Governments. Engagement with relevant stakeholders including Railways, Defence, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing, Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways, Agriculture and Rural Development sectors to enhance the steel usage and overall demand for steel in the country. Establishment of Project Development Cell in the Ministry to attract and facilitate investment in the steel sector.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Steel Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

