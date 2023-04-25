Sterling Considered Overbought, Could Move Lower

1124 GMT - Sterling stands out as overbought among G10 currencies, boosted by positive seasonal factors and expectations for further interest rate rises by the Bank of England, Bank of America says. "With little evidence of foreign investors returning to fund the U.K.'s current account deficit, our bias is to fade this resilience in the coming months," BofA forex strategist Adarsh Sinha says in a note. A shift in the market's focus from rate differentials to growth differentials as a driver for foreign exchange is also likely to weigh on sterling, he says. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

AB Foods Backs FY 2023 Views After 1H Sales Rose, Although Profit Fell

Associated British Foods PLC said Tuesday that adjusted operating profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 fell, but backed its full-year guidance amid robust sales growth and less volatile inflation, and raised its dividend payout.

Travis Perkins 1Q Sales Fell On Challenging Market Conditions

Travis Perkins PLC said Tuesday that sales fell in the first quarter of 2023 due to challenging market conditions.

Anglo American 1Q Production Rose 9% On Year; Backs 2023 Guidance

Anglo American PLC on Tuesday said its first-quarter production rose 9% compared with the same period the previous year driven by copper production at its new mine in Peru as well as improvements in its steelmaking coal and iron ore business operations.

JD Sports Fashion Appoints Darren Shapland, Angela Luger as Nonexecutive Directors

JD Sports Fashion PLC said Tuesday that it has appointed Darren Shapland and Angela Luger as nonexecutive directors from June 1.

Whitbread FY 2023 Pretax Profit Rose; Launches GBP300 Mln Buyback Program

Whitbread PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit rose for fiscal 2023, and that it was launching a 300 million pounds ($374.6 million) buyback.

Jupiter Fund Management 1Q Assets Under Management Rose

Jupiter Fund Management PLC on Tuesday posted a rise in its assets under management over the first quarter of 2023 compared with the previous quarter, propped up by positive market movements performance.

Loungers FY 2023 Revenue Reaches Record Level After 2H Like-For-Like Sales Rose

Loungers PLC said Tuesday that revenue for fiscal 2023 reached a record level after a 12% rise in like-for-like sales in the second half and a strong final 12 weeks of the year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 1Q Sales Rose

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC said Tuesday that its revenue rose 12% in the first quarter of 2023 on strong demand in Europe.

IWG Backs 2023 Views After Record 1Q Revenue

IWG PLC said Tuesday that its outlook for 2023 remains unchanged after the group reported a record revenue for the first quarter and continues to focus on reducing debts.

Eurowag 1Q Net Revenue Rose 31% on Growth of Active Customers

W.A.G Payment Solutions PLC on Tuesday posted a 31% rise in net revenue in the first quarter of 2023 as its number of active customers and trucks grew, and backed its medium-term guidance.

Quilter 1Q Assets Under Management and Administration Edged Up On-Quarter

Quilter PLC on Tuesday said its first-quarter assets under management and administration rose slightly on net inflows, a modest pick-up in equity markets and slightly lower bond yields in the period.

Next 15 Swung to Pretax Profit in FY 2023 on Acquisitions, Contract Wins

Next 15 Group PLC said Tuesday that it swung to a pretax profit in fiscal 2023, as revenue was boosted by acquisitions and contract wins.

RWS Holdings Sees FY 2023 Adjusted Pretax Profit at Lower End of Views; Shares Fall

RWS Holdings PLC shares fell on Tuesday after the group said it expects adjusted pretax profit for fiscal 2023 to be at the lower end of market expectations due to reduced levels of activity.

AB Dynamics 1H Pretax Profit Fell Despite 30% Revenue Growth

AB Dynamics PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit fell in the first half of fiscal 2023, but that revenue rose 30% due to strong performances in main segments.

Hammerson 1Q Rental Income Increased as Footfall, Sales Rose

Hammerson PLC said Tuesday that its rental income rose in the first quarter as more people visited and shopped at its centers.

Smoove PLC Says Third-Party Talks Have Ended

Smoove PLC said Tuesday that talks with a third party over a possible deal have ended following separate takeover talks with PEXA Group Ltd.

McBride Shares Rise on FY 2023 Adjusted Operating Profit, Pretax Loss Beating Market Views

Shares in McBride PLC rose Tuesday after the company said it expects to report adjusted operating profit and pretax loss for fiscal 2023 to be ahead of current market expectations.

Hornby Shares Fall as Company Still Sees FY 2023 Underlying Pretax Loss

Shares in Hornby PLC fell on Tuesday after the company reiterated that it expects to report a swing to an underlying pretax loss for fiscal 2023 as a result of lower-than-expected sales.

FireAngel Warns It May Miss 2023 Hopes; Shares Slip

Shares in FireAngel Safety Technology Group PLC lost ground Tuesday after the company said it expects its earnings this year to be below market expectations after a delay in expected contracts.

Shares in ActiveOps Rise on FY 2023 Results Seen Above Market Views

Shares in ActiveOps Ltd. rose Tuesday after the company said revenue will be ahead of market expectations for fiscal 2023, and that it expects to report a swing to adjusted Ebitda for the year ended March 31.

Victoria PLC Sees FY 2023 Revenue, Earnings in Line With Views

Victoria PLC on Tuesday confirmed that it expects revenue and underlying earnings for fiscal 2023 to be in line with market views, and said it is confident on its outlook for fiscal 2024.

Trakm8 Holdings Concerned About Effect of Ukraine War; FY 2023 Revenue Rose

Trakm8 Holdings PLC said Tuesday that although it continued to be concerned about the effect of the war in Ukraine on costs and business sentiment it expected to report a rise in revenue for fiscal 2023.

Avacta 2022 Pretax Loss Widened Despite Higher Revenue

Avacta Group PLC said Tuesday that its pretax loss widened in 2022 due to an impairment charge and rising administrative costs, but that revenue more than tripled on strong growth in key divisions.

Redcentric Sees FY 2024 Annualized Revenues, Earnings Ahead of FY 2023

Redcentric PLC on Tuesday said it expects annualized revenues and earnings for fiscal 2024 to be higher than what it made in fiscal 2023 as it continues to integrate its acquisitions and invests to reduce its electricity consumption and costs.

Northcoders Group Swung to 2022 Pretax Profit, Says Performance to Date Is in Line With Views

Northcoders Group PLC said Tuesday that it swung to a 2022 pretax profit as consumer and corporate revenue rose, and that its performance to date was in line with management expectations.

hVIVO Swung to 2022 Pretax Loss on Higher Costs But Says 2023 Started Strongly

hVIVO PLC said Tuesday that it swung to a 2022 pretax loss after booking higher costs, but that it has had a strong start to 2023 as it is well capitalize-, debt free, and has full visibility for the year and into the first half of 2024.

GlobalData Revenue Grows In Line With Expectations, Ebitda Ahead

GlobalData PLC said Tuesday that revenue has grown strongly in the year so far and in line with market expectations.

City of London Investment Group 1Q Funds Under Management Rose, Names New Chair

City of London Investment Group PLC on Tuesday said that its funds under management rose over the first quarter of 2023 and named its Nonexecutive Director Rian Dartnell as new chair of its board.

NCC Group Taps Diji Akinwale as Director of Strategy and Transformation

NCC Group PLC said Tuesday that it has appointed Diji Akinwale as director of strategy and transformation with immediate effect

Deltex Medical Secures Financing to Boost New Monitor Production

Deltex Medical Group PLC said Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement with Imperialise Ltd. for a bridging loan of 250,000 pounds ($312,125) to fund additional working capital regarding its new monitor launch.

Seplat Energy Chairman to Retire Before 2024 AGM

Seplat Energy PLC said Tuesday that Chairman Basil Omiyi will retire before the 2024 annual general meeting.

SigmaRoc Says 1Q Underlying Earnings Slightly Ahead of Expectations

SigmaRoc PLC said Tuesday that underlying earnings for the first quarter were slightly ahead of its expectations, and that it approaches the remainder of 2023 with vigilance in light of subdued demand in some areas.

Bluejay Mining, Towards Net Zero Terminate Equity Subscription Agreement

Bluejay Mining PLC on Tuesday said it had mutually agreed with U.S-based investor Towards Net Zero, LLC on the termination of the equity subscription they had agreed to earlier this year.

ADM Energy Taps Stefan Olivier as CEO

ADM Energy PLC said Tuesday that it has appointed Stefan Olivier as chief executive officer.

Focusrite 1H Pretax Profit Fell on Lower Revenue; Sees 2H Revenue in Line With Views

Focusrite PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 fell as revenue decreased, and that it anticipated revenue growth in the second half to be in line with expectations as its performance has remained solid.

Irish Government Sells EUR215 Mln AIB Group Shares

The Irish government said on Tuesday it participated in AIB Group PLC's share buyback and sold 215 million euros ($237.5 million) worth of shares held by the state back to the bank.

NatWest's Chairman Howard Davies to Step Down Before July 2024

