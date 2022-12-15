Sterling Could Fall Versus Euro After BOE, ECB -2

1008 GMT - DX (Group)'s brief update confirms performance is in line with expectations, with a healthy pipeline of new business, Liberum says, adding that shares look far too cheap. The delivery company is set to continue double-digit earnings-per-share growth as it extracts the benefits from operational gearing, which should support margin improvements and strong cash generation, Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo says in a research note. "In our view, [the share price is] completely unreflective of either the group's track record or its prospects," the brokerage says. Liberum retains its buy rating and 50 pence price target. Shares are flat on 26.5 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

---

Serco Guidance Raise Is Welcome But Below Expectations, Jefferies Says

0958 GMT - Serco has raised its 2022 underlying trading profit guidance by 2% to GBP235 million, slightly lower than Jefferies's expectations of GBP241.5 million, and despite reassuring inflation pass-through comments guidance raises aren't rolling forward into 2023. The U.K. outsourcing company's organic revenue contraction guidance has also been maintained at 5%, which is similar to market consensus but slightly worse than Jefferies expectations of 3%, analysts Kean Marden and Allen Wells say in a research note. "Given underperformance into the print, and attractive valuation, we expect a slightly positive share price reaction," the U.S. bank says. Shares are down 1.8% at 155.0 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

---

Serco Delivers Strong and Stable Business with Modest Share Price

0950 GMT - Serco's business update for 2022 looks very positive, as it raised its guidance slightly and is looking strong and stable, Shore Capital says. The U.K. outsourcing company is firmly on a growth path, hand in hand with its clients, and its share price remains modest, with a strong balance sheet and free cash flow yield--though with strong dividend potential, Shore Capital analyst Robin Speakman says in a research note. "Overall, we believe Serco to be well placed to continue to capture growth and that this particularly heralds a likely return to stronger metrics in fiscal 2024," the investment group says. Shore retains its buy rating on Serco's stock.(joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

---

Serco Demonstrates Resilience With Strong Second Half

0947 GMT - Serco's update points to continued strength in the second half of 2022, helped by a robust performance in the U.K. in immigration-related revenue and the annualization of the WBB acquisition, Liberum says. The U.K. outsourcing company's November capital markets day showed there's a large pipeline of opportunities across the four divisions, and Serco is expected to win its fair share of contracts over the next year, Liberum analysts Joe Brent and Alex O'Hanlon say in a research note. "Serco is demonstrating its resilience and should be capable of further growth and margin expansion," the brokerage says. Liberum retains its buy rating and 200 pence price target on Serco's stock. Shares are down 1.5% at 155.4 pence. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

---

Currys Drops After Tough International Trading in 1H

0938 GMT - Shares in Currys fall 8% after the U.K. consumer-electronics retailer reported lower first-half sales and tough trading in its international business. First-half sales broadly matched RBC Capital Markets's expectations, but profit generation was softer due to higher discounting in the international businesses, the Canadian bank says. While Currys has a strong relative market position in electricals in the U.K., Nordic and Greece and has benefited from improved home-related retail spend, supply-chain disruption has hit the electricals market, RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain says in a note. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

---

Currys' 1H Performance Hides Some Bad Numbers, Interactive Investor

0934 GMT - Currys' 1H showed progress on its U.K. operations but some bad performance numbers are hidden, head of markets at Interactive Investor Richard Hunter says in a note. The retailer recognized an impairment of GBP511 million from the previous Dixons Carphone merger, prompting the swing to pretax loss, the analyst says. However, even stripping it out on an adjusted basis, pretax profit still dropped by 17%, he adds. International business, responsible for 49% of the revenue, suffered with the entrance of new rivals in the Nordics markets with heavy discountings, the analyst add. Currys reacted by eroding its margins, which resulted in a decline of 94% in adjusted EBIT, Hunter notes.(michael.susin@wsj.com)

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; Dow Jones Newswires; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 0548ET