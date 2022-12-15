Sterling Could Fall Versus Euro After BOE, ECB Decisions

1029 GMT - Sterling could fall against the euro if the Bank of England is seen having less scope to raise interest rates than the European Central Bank following policy decisions from both central banks later, Commerzbank says. Sterling has recently "stood up" against the euro, Commerzbank currency analyst Antje Praefcke says in a note. "If it becomes obvious for the market though that the BOE is facing a tougher task in manoeuvring between inflation and recession than the ECB--which is what it looks like--meaning that the ECB is finding it easier to continue its rate cycle, I expect to see rising EUR/GBP levels." EUR/GBP rises 0.1% to 0.8601. The BOE's decision is at 1200 GMT followed by the ECB at 1315 GMT.(renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Serco Sees 2022 Revenue Slightly Above Views; 2023 Revenue Rising

Serco Group PLC said Thursday that it expects 2022 revenue to rise on year slightly ahead of guidance, and 2023 revenue to marginally increase.

---

Sika-MBCC Proposal to Divest Some Assets After Merger Accepted by UK Antitrust Body

The U.K.'s competition watchdog accepted a proposal from Sika AG and MBCC Group to sell some of MBCC's assets, a move that the regulator says would prevent their merger from harming the British construction industry.

---

Currys Cuts FY 2023 Guidance on Profit Dip After International Market Disruption

---

Drax Sees 2022 Ebitda Slightly Above Market Views

Drax Group PLC on Thursday said it expects 2022 earnings to be slightly above the top range of analyst expectations, reflecting strong pumped storage and hydro performance in its second half.

---

STV Group Sees 2022 Advertising Revenue Slipping Slightly; Beating Prepandemic Levels

STV Group PLC said Thursday that it expects total advertising revenue for 2022 to slip 2% when compared with its record prior year, though remaining up 8% on 2019's prepandemic levels.

---

DX (Group) Performance Continues to Meet Management Expectations

DX (Group) PLC said Thursday that performance since its business update in mid-November has continued to be in line with management expectations, and the pipeline of new business opportunities continues to be healthy.

---

Tlou Energy to Raise A$3.1 Mln Toward Lesedi Project in Botswana

Tlou Energy Ltd. said Thursday that it is raising 3.1 million Australian dollars (US$2.1 million) via a share placing which will be used toward its Lesedi power project in Botswana.

---

Biffa Swung to 1H Pretax Profit on Higher Prices

Biffa PLC on Thursday reported a swing to pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 as price increases boosted its revenue and said it is well placed to trade through a potentially more challenging second-half.

---

Actual Experience's FY 2022 Revenue Fell on Fewer Contracts

Actual Experience PLC said Thursday that revenue for fiscal 2022 declined due to contracts that weren't renewed during the year.

---

Zotefoams Sees 2022 Adjusted Pretax Profit Beating Market Views

Zotefoams PLC said Thursday that performance since its business update has remained strong, and it now expects 2022 adjusted pretax profit to beat market expectations.

---

Hunting Sees Higher 2023 Ebitda on Strong Order Book

Hunting PLC said Thursday that it is increasing its earnings target for 2023, driven by a strong sales order book.

---

Sistema 3Q Profit Soars Amid Lower Costs

Sistema JSFC said Thursday that net profit for the third quarter has strongly increased after the group booked lower costs.

---

Carclo Shares Fall After Flagging Lower 2H Profit

Carclo PLC shares fell Thursday after it said it expects second-half profit to be materially lower than previously expected after a customer canceled a supply contract.

---

Libertine Holdings Shares Fall on Widened 1H Pretax Loss as Costs Rose

Libertine Holdings PLC shares fell Thursday after it said its first-half pretax loss widened on higher cost of sales and administrative expenses and despite a rise in revenue.

---

Science Group Sees Strong Dollar Boosting 2022 Revenue, Profit

Science Group PLC said Thursday that it sees revenue and adjusted operating profit for 2022 slightly ahead of its board's expectations, boosted by the strength of the dollar.

---

Currys Cuts FY 2023 Guidance After 1H Swing to Pretax Loss -- Update

Currys PLC said on Thursday that guidance for fiscal 2023 has been downgraded after swinging to a pretax loss in the first half due to the disruption of its international markets and actions taken in face of competitors' heavy discounting.

---

Petrotal Shares Rise after Peru River Blockade Removed, Opening Route

Petrotal Corp. shares rose Thursday after the company said a river blockade in Peru has been removed, allowing oil barge transportation access to its operating area and making its Brazilian export route available.

---

Carr's Group Appoints David White as CFO Designate

Carr's Group PLC said Thursday that it has appointed David White as chief financial officer designate with effect on Jan. 3.

---

XLMedia Explores Sale of Its Personal Finance Division

XLMedia PLC said Thursday it is exploring the potential sale of all its personal finance assets as it restructures the division.

---

Town Centre Securities Names Craig Burrow as Incoming Group Property Director

Town Centre Securities PLC said Thursday that it has appointed Craig Burrow as group property director, joining the board with effect from Jan. 1.

---

1Spatial Names Stuart William Ritchie CFO After Andrew Fabian Steps Down

1Spatial PLC on Thursday said it has appointed Stuart William Ritchie as its new chief financial officer after Andrew Fabian resigned from the role.

---

Argos Resources' Shares Fall on Asset Sale, Delisting Plan

Shares of Argos Resources Ltd. fell 21% on Thursday after the company said that it has reached an agreement to sell its PL001 production license interests in the North Falkland Basin and if completed, plans to cancel its trading on London's junior AIM.

---

Mondi to Sell Russian Operations to Gotek

Mondi PLC said Thursday that it has agreed to sell its three Russian packaging-converting operations to Russian packaging producer Gotek Group for 24 million euros ($25.6 million) in cash.

Market Talk:

Currys UK Performance Is Promising Given Cost Savings

1028 GMT - Currys's 1H performance in the U.K. market seems to be promising despite the current backdrop, head of markets at Interactive Investor Richard Hunter says in a research note. With the region being responsible for 51% of the retailer's overall revenues, the cost savings target of GBP300 million is allowing the group to absorb part of the inflationary pressures, he says. In addition, adjusted profit increased by 25%, while the group's omnichannel strategy enjoys a competitive advantage, Hunter adds. Regarding the nordic market, where it had a significant profit slip, Currys considers the situation to be temporary given competitors' unsustainable level of discounting, Hunter notes. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

---

UK Gilt Yields Fall Ahead of BOE's Rate Decision

1023 GMT - U.K. gilt yields trade lower before a Bank of England decision at 1200 GMT, where the base rate is widely expected to be increased by 50 basis points to 3.50%, a smaller rise than in November when rates rose by 75 basis points. "We expect the BOE to reduce the hiking pace to 50bp amid some easing in inflation and signs of a slowdown in the labour market," says UBS economist Anna Titareva in a note. The yield on the 10-year gilt last trades at 3.232%, down 10 basis points from Wednesday's close, while the U.K. 2-year gilt yield trades at 3.394%, down 8bps, according to Tradeweb. (miriam.mukuru@wsj.com)

---

Serco Faces Cost Pressure

1015 GMT - Serco Group drops 2% after the support-services supplier predicted underlying trading profit in 2023 similar to that in 2022. Shares in the FTSE 200-listed company have gained more than 10% so far this year, outperforming the FTSE 100, Interactive Investor says. In the first half, it did better than expected thanks to more immigration contracts, Interactive says. "However, like many businesses, it's facing headwinds from inflation with costs on the rise," Interactive Investor head of investment Victoria Scholar writes. "Plus, having enjoyed strong demand for covid-related services during the pandemic, Serco has seen this tailwind taper off over the last year." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

---

Sterling Falls Ahead of BOE Decision

1013 GMT - Sterling falls ahead of a Bank of England policy decision at 1200 GMT where the key interest rate is widely expected to be raised by 50 basis points to 3.5%, a slower pace than in November when it opted for a 75 basis-point rise. "The swap market is fully pricing in a 50 basis points hike today, and we doubt the reaction in sterling will be meaningful," ING analyst Francesco Pesole writes. EUR/GBP may see more impact from potential surprises from the European Central Bank's decision at 1315 GMT, while some stabilisation or modest recovery by the dollar may cap GBP/USD and prevent 1.2500 from being tested before year-end, he says. GBP/USD falls 0.7% to 1.2335 and EUR/GBP rises 0.2% to 0.8611. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

---

DX (Group)'s Share Price Remains Too Cheap

