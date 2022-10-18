Advanced search
Sterling Could Falter as UK Economic Concerns Resurface

10/18/2022 | 03:38am EDT
0718 GMT - Sterling turns lower, and MUFG says the U.K.'s weak economic fundamentals should limit its scope for further gains after the U.K. government reversed plans for unfunded tax cuts. "It is likely that financial conditions will remain tighter than prior to the mini-budget, undermining economic growth in the U.K.," says MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman in a note. Tightening fiscal policy, including cutting spending, will increase the likelihood of a recession, while reducing support for energy costs from April could result in inflation remaining higher for longer. "We aren't convinced that the U.K.'s weak macro fundamentals justify the pound continuing to strengthen once the initial relief rally fades." GBP/USD falls 0.2% to 1.1338. EUR/GBP rises 0.3% to 0.8693. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

THG Shareholder SoftBank Sells Entire Shareholding for GBP31.4 Mln

THG PLC said late Monday that SoftBank Corp. has sold its entire interest in the company to Qatar Holding LLC and THG's Chief Executive and founder Matthew Moulding for 31.4 million pounds ($35.7 million).

---

Ninety One's Assets Under Management Fell in 2Q

Ninety One PLC said Tuesday that its assets under management for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased when compared with the previous quarter.

---

Aveva Sees 1H Revenue Decline Amid Cost Increases

Aveva Group PLC said Tuesday that revenue for the first half of fiscal 2023 declined by a low-single-digit rate on year on an organic constant currency basis as costs increased significantly against the first half of the prior year, which was affected by Covid-19.

---

FinnCap Gets Takeover Approach From Panmure Gordon; In Early Stage Talks

finnCap Group PLC said Tuesday that it has received a takeover approach from Panmure Gordon Group Ltd. and that talks between the companies are at an early stage.

---

Moneysupermarket.com 3Q Revenue Rose; Sees 2022 Ebitda at Upper End of Market Views

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC on Tuesday reported a 33% rise in third-quarter revenue and said it is guiding for Ebitda to be toward the upper end of market expectations for the year.

---

Revolution Bars Delays Accounts Due to Substantial Transaction

Revolution Bars Group PLC said Tuesday that it is in the final stages of a "substantial transaction," and that its fiscal 2022 accounts will therefore be delayed at this time.

---

888 Holdings 3Q Revenue Fell Following Netherlands Exit, Increased UK Player Safety Measures

888 Holdings PLC said Tuesday that third-quarter revenue fell on a pro forma basis following the acquisition of the international business of William Hill, primarily driven by enhanced U.K. online player safety measures and the closure of the Netherlands business.

---

Bellway FY 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Higher Provisions; Sees Demand Moderating

Bellway PLC said Tuesday that its pretax profit fell in fiscal 2022 due to increased safety provisions though revenue rose, and it has seen demand moderate going into fiscal 2023.

---

Wise Upgrades FY 2023 Views After 2Q Revenue Rose 60%

Wise PLC said Tuesday that it has again upgraded its fiscal 2023 guidance, citing robust revenue growth during the second quarter.

---

Advanced Oncotherapy Raises GBP6 Mln via Premium Subscription by Shareholder

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC said Tuesday that it is raising 6 million pounds ($6.8 million) via a premium share subscription by one of its largest shareholders, and will use the money to support its operations.

---

CyanConnode Holdings Raises GBP500,000 for Working Capital Purposes

CyanConnode Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it has raised 500,000 pounds ($567,950) via a share subscription with an existing shareholder, and will use the money for working capital purposes.

---

Ibstock Sees 2022 Performance Ahead of Views After Strong 3Q

Ibstock PLC said Tuesday that it expects performance for 2022 to be above its previous expectations after the third quarter was ahead amid robust demand patterns and strong operational performance.

---

Sosandar Sees FY 2023 in Line With Views Following Robust 1H

Sosandar PLC said Tuesday that performance for fiscal 2023 is in line with expectations, backed by robust revenue and a profit increase during the first half.

---

Lookers Lifts 2022 Profit Guidance; To Launch Buyback

Lookers PLC said Tuesday that its underlying pretax profit for the full year is expected to be materially ahead of its previous views, and said it will launch a share buyback program.

---

PageGroup Names Nick Kirk as Chief Executive

PageGroup PLC said Tuesday that it has appointed Nick Kirk as its next chief executive, replacing Steve Ingham who is stepping down on Dec. 31.

---

Angle to Close Canadian Facilities to Increase Cash Runway

Angle PLC said Tuesday that it plans to close its Canadian facilities, to streamline its operations and increase its cash runway.

---

Mind Gym Sees 1H Revenue Rise on Growth, Strong Dollar

Mind Gym PLC said Tuesday that it expects to report a rise in first-half revenue after booking underlying growth in the U.S. and benefiting from the recent strengthening of the dollar.

---

Up Global Sourcing Renews Russell Hobbs Trademark

Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it has renewed its trademark license agreement with Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., granting an exclusive license to use the "Russell Hobbs" trademark for nonelectrical kitchen and laundry products.

---

Capital Ltd 3Q Revenue Rose on Robust Demand

Capital Ltd. said Tuesday that revenue for the third quarter rose on continued robust demand across blue-chip portfolio customers.

---

IntegraFin Holdings 4Q Funds Under Direction Fell on Market Volatility

IntegraFin Holdings PLC said Tuesday that funds under direction for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 fell amid volatile markets, but performance has been resilient.

---

Saietta Sees Positive Momentum, FY 2023 Revenue Soaring; Shares Rise

Saietta Group PLC shares rose Tuesday after it said it has seen significant positive momentum, and it expects revenue to greatly increase in fiscal 2023.


Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 0337ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
888 HOLDINGS PLC -5.76% 85 Delayed Quote.-70.03%
ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC 3.12% 22.944 Delayed Quote.-41.45%
ANGLE PLC -0.96% 51.5 Delayed Quote.-56.22%
AVEVA GROUP PLC -0.13% 3144 Delayed Quote.-7.58%
BELLWAY P.L.C. -0.52% 1822.01 Delayed Quote.-45.26%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.24% 1.13249 Delayed Quote.-17.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.72849 Delayed Quote.-8.99%
CYANCONNODE HOLDINGS PLC 2.04% 12.5 Delayed Quote.-47.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 0.98435 Delayed Quote.-14.34%
FINNCAP GROUP PLC 17.04% 15.8001 Delayed Quote.-58.72%
IBSTOCK PLC 5.41% 159.9 Delayed Quote.-25.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012159 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC 0.74% 227.06 Delayed Quote.-59.79%
LOOKERS PLC 8.45% 77 Delayed Quote.6.77%
MIND GYM PLC 3.68% 98.5 Delayed Quote.-33.33%
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC 4.13% 206.8 Delayed Quote.-8.06%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.48% 0.56828 Delayed Quote.-18.62%
NINETY ONE PLC -4.07% 179 Delayed Quote.-32.68%
PAGEGROUP PLC 1.44% 424 Delayed Quote.-34.02%
REVOLUTION BARS GROUP PLC 0.41% 10.92 Delayed Quote.-52.20%
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.28% 1448.5 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.22% 5537 Delayed Quote.2.12%
SOSANDAR PLC 14.04% 16.25 Delayed Quote.-52.50%
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. 14.64% 47.31 Delayed Quote.-53.49%
THG PLC 7.57% 49.51 Delayed Quote.-80.00%
UP GLOBAL SOURCING HOLDINGS PLC -2.98% 94.5 Delayed Quote.-52.25%
WISE PLC -1.68% 703 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
HOT NEWS