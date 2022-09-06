Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Gains 0.01% to $1.1519 -- Data Talk

09/06/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.1519 dollars per British pound (0.8681 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.06% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

--Off 22.56% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 16.78% from its 52-week high of 1.3842 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 0.06% from its 52-week low of 1.1512 hit Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Down 16.44% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.85% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.70% 0.58459 Delayed Quote.10.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.40% 1.1518 Delayed Quote.-15.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.27% 0.660219 Delayed Quote.13.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.16% 0.76029 Delayed Quote.-3.82%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.07% 0.85981 Delayed Quote.2.78%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.46% 0.9905 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.11% 0.010869 Delayed Quote.9.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.012518 Delayed Quote.-6.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.02% 0.60408 Delayed Quote.-11.01%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.41% 0.868131 Delayed Quote.17.93%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pTrump ally wants details of wealth excluded from foreign agent trial
RE
05:44pBritish lawmaker Chris Philp appointed to key Treasury role
RE
05:36pLos Angeles school district says it was target of ransomware attack
RE
05:36pDollar Gains 1.57% to 142.79 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.01% to $1.1519 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.28% to $0.9905 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.57% to 101.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pFDA warns against use of Mother's Touch baby formula
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 4.76% to $0.059 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 1.16% to $1579.95 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gazprom says it starts loading LNG from new Portovaya plant
2Siemens Energy Joins DAX Index, Replacing HelloFresh
3Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide
4Analyst recommendations: Burberry, Ciena, Fedex, Tesco, Tesla...
5BKW : reports good half-year results

HOT NEWS