Sterling Gains 0.01% to $1.3114 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3114 dollars per British pound (0.7625 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 11.83% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 7.73% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.87% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 5.65% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.06% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-22 1739ET