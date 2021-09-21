Log in
Sterling Gains 0.01% to $1.3659 -- Data Talk

09/21/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3659 dollars per British pound (0.7321 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 8.17% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 3.90% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 7.33% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 7.26% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.71% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.04% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 1733ET

