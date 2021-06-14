Sterling Gains 0.01% to $1.4108 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.4108 dollars per British pound (0.7088 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 5.15% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 0.74% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 14.71% from its 52-week low of 1.2299 hit Monday, June 29, 2020

--Rose 11.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.74% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 3.24% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

