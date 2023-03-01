Advanced search
Sterling Gains 0.02% to $1.2026 -- Data Talk

03/01/2023 | 05:36pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2026 dollars per British pound (0.8315 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 19.15% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 10.31% from its 52-week high of 1.3408 hit Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Up 12.52% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.31% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.60% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.45% 0.56171 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.2028 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.45% 0.611763 Delayed Quote.0.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.40% 0.73562 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.88% 0.88692 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.87% 1.0668 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.21% 0.010096 Delayed Quote.0.40%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.28% 0.012137 Delayed Quote.0.09%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.13% 0.6254 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.04% 0.831387 Delayed Quote.0.28%
