Sterling Gains 0.02% to $1.2026 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2026 dollars per British pound (0.8315 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 19.15% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 10.31% from its 52-week high of 1.3408 hit Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Up 12.52% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.31% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.60% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

03-01-23 1735ET