Sterling Gains 0.02% to $1.2180 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2180 dollars per British pound (0.8210 British pound per dollar)

--This month the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage gain since Tuesday, May 31, 2022

--Up two of the past three months

--This week the British pound gained 1.45% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 2.63% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Today the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.24% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Off 18.11% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Off 12.55% from its 52-week high of 1.3928 hit Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Up 3.00% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.96% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1739ET