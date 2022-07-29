Log in
Sterling Gains 0.02% to $1.2180 -- Data Talk

07/29/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2180 dollars per British pound (0.8210 British pound per dollar)


--This month the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage gain since Tuesday, May 31, 2022

--Up two of the past three months

--This week the British pound gained 1.45% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 2.63% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Today the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.24% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Off 18.11% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Off 12.55% from its 52-week high of 1.3928 hit Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Up 3.00% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.96% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.25% 0.5732 Delayed Quote.7.22%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.21745 Delayed Quote.-10.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.04% 0.64175 Delayed Quote.9.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.781 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.29% 0.83964 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.32% 1.02248 Delayed Quote.-10.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.32% 0.010349 Delayed Quote.3.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.37% 0.012605 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.09% 0.6288 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.02% 0.821389 Delayed Quote.11.24%
