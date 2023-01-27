Sterling Gains 0.02% to $1.2396 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2396 dollars per British pound (0.8067 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 2.51% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 16.66% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 8.95% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 15.98% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.46% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.46% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1736ET