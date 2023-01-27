Advanced search
Sterling Gains 0.02% to $1.2396 -- Data Talk

01/27/2023 | 05:37pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2396 dollars per British pound (0.8067 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 2.51% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 16.66% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 8.95% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 15.98% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 7.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.46% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.46% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.05% 0.5724 Delayed Quote.1.69%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.2397 Delayed Quote.2.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.18% 0.606064 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.7508 Delayed Quote.1.24%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.11% 0.87646 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.25% 1.08649 Delayed Quote.2.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.05% 0.009899 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.11% 0.012271 Delayed Quote.1.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.04% 0.6492 Delayed Quote.2.06%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.14% 0.806647 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
