Sterling Gains 0.02% to $1.3095 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3095 dollars per British pound (0.7637 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022
--Snaps a four session losing streak
--Off 11.96% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 7.87% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 0.72% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022
--Down 4.71% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.39% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.20% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
03-29-22 1741ET