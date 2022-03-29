Log in
Sterling Gains 0.02% to $1.3095 -- Data Talk

03/29/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3095 dollars per British pound (0.7637 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 11.96% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 7.87% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.72% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 4.71% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.39% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.20% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-22 1741ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.13% 0.5729 Delayed Quote.6.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.30954 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.22% 0.610997 Delayed Quote.3.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.7995 Delayed Quote.1.24%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.85% 0.84612 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.87% 1.10872 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.62% 0.010097 Delayed Quote.0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.65% 0.013222 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.44% 0.6935 Delayed Quote.1.76%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.03% 0.763633 Delayed Quote.2.70%
