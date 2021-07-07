Sterling Gains 0.02% to $1.3801 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3801 dollars per British pound (0.7246 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 7.21% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 2.90% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 9.94% from its 52-week low of 1.2553 hit Monday, July 13, 2020

--Rose 9.44% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.00% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-21 1737ET