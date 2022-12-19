Sterling Gains 0.03% to $1.2145 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2145 dollars per British pound (0.8234 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.03% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 18.35% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.38% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 13.63% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.72% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.22% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

